The Fun Way Severance's AD Used Jurassic World To Help Dichen Lachman Navigate The Show's Wild Hallway Scenes

News
By published

Do you think a Velociraptor could navigate the halls of Lumon unassisted?

I know some of you out there are still reeling from what Lumon Industries has provided on the 2025 TV schedule. As Severance’s emotional Season 2 finale blew fans' minds, the road ahead is as mysterious as the tricky corridors that make up the hellish enigma our beloved employees are investigating Part of those efforts involve knowing where you’re going, which is exactly the point of actor Dichen Lachman’s sweet story about how Jurassic World Dominion led to an adorable gesture of assistance.

During our recent conversation about Ms. Lachman’s return for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3, we actually took a sharp left turn into the realm of this Apple TV+ subscription hit. What started as a story about Dichen Lachman’s challenges with dinosaur names led to her sharing with CinemaBlend an anecdote about how Season 1's hallway scenes were made easier by this industrious Assistant Director:

…the hallways are really long and confusing, and you are constantly getting lost. And despite their best efforts to have someone guide you, sometimes you're on your own. … One of the A.D.s had been drawing dinosaurs on all of the cardboard that they used to protect the walls, when we're not filming there. And so I used these dinosaurs that she was drawing to navigate my way through the Severance hallway. So it was like a little Jurassic meets Severance moment for me personally.

After reading this story again, I’m kind of jealous of Dichen Lachman, and not because she’s a Jurassic Universe star who gets to command Atrociraptors. For as many things as I forget to do in everyday life, if someone drew dinosaurs on the instructions/to-do lists I have to tackle, it’d make things a lot easier.

Though thankfully it doesn’t sound like the insightful Severance actor didn’t have to tackle anything as massive as what’s happened in Season 2. With the latest round of questions and answers opening with Adam Scott’s trippy hallway run sequence, that sort of effort would probably require a lot of species rendered on cardboard walls.

And at a high enough speed, who can really tell the difference between a Velociraptor and a Baryonyx? Although now that we’re talking about it, I wonder if the unique conditions of time and space in the Lumon building could help a human outrun a T-Rex?

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
How does a week of free access to Apple TV Plus sound? If you've read enough of these ads, it may not sound all that strange. But to those of you looking to get into shows like Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, and Severance, that week could easily turn into a $9.99 a month subscription. Small price to pay, eh?

View Deal

If you ever have the chance to talk to Dichen Lachman, I heartily suggest you take it. Not only does she have some deep theories that open up the puzzle box that is Severance, you never know what Jurassic-themed story she’ll share with you next. Which, as a massive fan of Michael Crichton and Steven Spielberg’s mythic creation, is something I highly value in a conversation partner.

Fans of Ms. Lachman can, of course, break their hearts all over again by revisiting Severance on Apple TV+. Or, if you haven’t caught up on Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, you can watch all three seasons using a Netflix subscription, with Soyona “The Broker” Santos coming into the picture from Season 2 onward. Running shoes are not required, despite what some may say.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

I Talked To The 1923 Cast About How They Could Come Back For 1944, And I Hope Taylor Sheridan Is Taking Notes

Will Poulter Was Disappointed That Alex Garland Was Making A War Film. Why He Decided To Take On The Project Anyway

I Remember Fenn's Treasure Hunt As It Was Happening, And I Can't Believe It Took So Long For Netflix To Make A Documentary About It
See more latest
Most Popular
Hailee Steinfeld and Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Kelly Clarkson Gushing To Hailee Steinfeld Over Why Fiancè Josh Allen Is A ‘Bad--s Mother----er' Is Honestly So Relatable
The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), dressed in a pastel blue suit, leads companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), who&#039;s sporting an orange dress, away from imminent danger in Doctor Who Season 15.
How To Watch Doctor Who Season 15 Online And Stream Every Episode For Free From Anywhere
Gabriel Macht smiling as Harvey Specter in Suits LA
Suits’ Gabriel Macht Explained Why He Agreed To Reprise Harvey Specter For The LA Spinoff, But Now I’m Also Concerned About His Future With The Show
Superman and Lois Lane kissing in the air in Superman 2025 movie
Fans Are All Over Lois Lane And Superman Kissing In The Air, But David Corenswet Warns 'It Feels Less Romantic' To Actually Film It
Bowen Yang as J.D. Vance in Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang Explained Why He'd Like SNL To Cast Someone Else As JD Vance: 'You Don't Have To Stick With Me'
Kevin Bacon smiling at Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special
Kevin Bacon Has Some Beef With James Gunn Calling Him Out In The First Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie: 'I Don't Get Paid For You Saying My Name'
Darren Mann as Jack and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth sitting at the dinner table in 1923.
I Talked To The 1923 Cast About How They Could Come Back For 1944, And I Hope Taylor Sheridan Is Taking Notes
Hagrid&#039;s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
'We're Going To F--ing Die:' A Woman Freaked Out After Getting Stopped On Universal Orlando's Harry Potter Roller Coaster, But Commenters Explained Why She Didn't Need To Worry
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things Season 4
Joe Keery Explained Why He's 'Already' 'Nostalgic' For Stranger Things While Recalling His Last Day Of Work, And I'm Feeling All The Feels
Mariska Hargitay as Benson and Maura Tierney as Brady in court during Law &amp; Order&#039;s SVU crossover
I Was Hoping Law And Order: SVU Would Tease Stabler's Upcoming Return In Organized Crime, But I'm Hyped By The Law And Order Crossover Previews