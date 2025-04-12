The Fun Way Severance's AD Used Jurassic World To Help Dichen Lachman Navigate The Show's Wild Hallway Scenes

I know some of you out there are still reeling from what Lumon Industries has provided on the 2025 TV schedule . As Severance’s emotional Season 2 finale blew fans' minds, the road ahead is as mysterious as the tricky corridors that make up the hellish enigma our beloved employees are investigating Part of those efforts involve knowing where you’re going, which is exactly the point of actor Dichen Lachman’s sweet story about how Jurassic World Dominion led to an adorable gesture of assistance.

During our recent conversation about Ms. Lachman’s return for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3, we actually took a sharp left turn into the realm of this Apple TV+ subscription hit. What started as a story about Dichen Lachman’s challenges with dinosaur names led to her sharing with CinemaBlend an anecdote about how Season 1's hallway scenes were made easier by this industrious Assistant Director:

…the hallways are really long and confusing, and you are constantly getting lost. And despite their best efforts to have someone guide you, sometimes you're on your own. … One of the A.D.s had been drawing dinosaurs on all of the cardboard that they used to protect the walls, when we're not filming there. And so I used these dinosaurs that she was drawing to navigate my way through the Severance hallway. So it was like a little Jurassic meets Severance moment for me personally.

After reading this story again, I’m kind of jealous of Dichen Lachman, and not because she’s a Jurassic Universe star who gets to command Atrociraptors. For as many things as I forget to do in everyday life, if someone drew dinosaurs on the instructions/to-do lists I have to tackle, it’d make things a lot easier.

Though thankfully it doesn’t sound like the insightful Severance actor didn’t have to tackle anything as massive as what’s happened in Season 2. With the latest round of questions and answers opening with Adam Scott’s trippy hallway run sequence , that sort of effort would probably require a lot of species rendered on cardboard walls.

And at a high enough speed, who can really tell the difference between a Velociraptor and a Baryonyx? Although now that we’re talking about it, I wonder if the unique conditions of time and space in the Lumon building could help a human outrun a T-Rex?

If you ever have the chance to talk to Dichen Lachman, I heartily suggest you take it. Not only does she have some deep theories that open up the puzzle box that is Severance, you never know what Jurassic-themed story she’ll share with you next. Which, as a massive fan of Michael Crichton and Steven Spielberg’s mythic creation, is something I highly value in a conversation partner.

Fans of Ms. Lachman can, of course, break their hearts all over again by revisiting Severance on Apple TV+. Or, if you haven’t caught up on Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, you can watch all three seasons using a Netflix subscription , with Soyona “The Broker” Santos coming into the picture from Season 2 onward. Running shoes are not required, despite what some may say.