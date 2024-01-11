How One Character In Disney’s Wish Completely Changed During Production
Disney's Wish almost had a very different villain.
As somebody who has interviewed many people involved in animated movies at studios like Disney and Pixar, one of the more interesting things I've learned about the process is the way that, unlike live-action films, the script is never truly done. Stories can change quite drastically in the middle of animation, requiring rewrites, the scrapping of old animation, re-recording dialogue, and even recasting voice actors. This has been the case since Disney’s first feature-length animated film, and it was no different when the Disney studio celebrated its 100th anniversary with the release of Wish.
I had the chance to speak with Angelique Cabral, the voice of Queen Amaya in Wish ahead of the film's Digital release on January 23. She told me that when she initially auditioned for the role she was auditioning to play Wish’s actual villain. But then when she was called back, while her character was the same, the role was very different. Carbal explained…
It isn’t that unusual for characters to go through significant changes like this. However, frequently when a change in story changes a character, it ends up changing a lot more. Most of the voice cast of Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur was replaced when that story changed the characters significantly. The same thing happened to the lead role in Raya and the Last Dragon when Kelly Marie Tran took over the role after another actress had originally been cast. We don't know what upcoming Disney movie is even on the 2024 movie release schedule, but we can be sure it went through similar changes.
And it makes some sense for Wish to have an evil queen. A lot of Wish is, very intentionally, a throwback to the days of classic Disney, and the best Disney animated movies. Evil queens, and evil women in general, were common antagonists for the studio's female protagonists. Wish includes a lot of classic Disney references and this one certainly would not have been out of place.
While the decision to make Magnifico the villain of Wish certainly changed the story, it also changed everything about Angelique Cabral’s callback. Now that she wasn’t playing the movie’s evil queen, she completely transformed everything about the way she performed the character, which in this case was more than just the voice. Cabral continued…
In the final film, Queen Amaya becomes a woman who is forced to deal with her husband's transition into darkness and must decide what to do about that, making her one of the more interesting characters in the film. If you missed the movie in theaters, Wish arrives on Digital platforms on January 23 and will be released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on March 12.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Dirk Libbey
By Carly Levy