How The Batman’s Production Shutdown Affected A Key Riddler Scene For Paul Dano
By Sean O'Connell published
He recovered nicely.
This story will contain spoilers for The Batman, so stop reading now if you do not want to know major things that happen in the comic book adaptation.
By the time we reach the end of Matt Reeves’ comic book thriller The Batman, our caped hero (Robert Pattinson) has helped to land The Riddler (Paul Dano) in Arkham Asylum, where the puzzle maker learns that Batman wasn’t, in fact, working alongside the Gotham terrorist, and the two aren’t literal partners in crime. Their confrontation, which takes nearly two hours of runtime to reach, feels like it was meant to be this film’s version of the interrogation-room scene between Joker (Heath Ledger) and Batman (Christian Bale) in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. But COVID complications really disrupted this pivotal scene, from the way that Dano explains it to CinemaBlend.
The Batman was one of several high-profile blockbusters that had their production schedules delayed thanks to the shutdowns that accompanied the global spread of the COVID-19 virus. Obviously, production eventually was able to resume, but not before it disrupted Paul Dano’s preparation for what he knew was going to be a significant scene in the movie. As the Riddler actor told us during an exclusive interview for The Batman:
Having never acted in anything, I can only imagine the difficulty of putting yourself in the headspace of a complicated antagonist like The Riddler, who is inspired by The Zodiac Killer, and waiting to get to THE scene in the script that allows you to communicate all that makes this person up… and then your job shuts down for months and you lose that momentum. To me, Paul Dano got right back to where he needed to be in order to deliver his full impact in that scene, and he gives one of the best depictions of The Riddler committed to screen. I wonder if Paul Dano thinks it was worth losing sleep in order to excel in the role?
