How Whoopi Goldberg Empowered Till’s Director During The Making Of The Movie

Among this year’s many fall movie releases is the telling of a tragic and brutal event in American history that became a key event within the American civil rights movement. Chinonye Chukwu’s Till sheds light on the murder of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was abducted, tortured and lynched while visiting Mississipi and posthumously became an icon, especially as his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley therein dedicated her life to finding justice for her son. The movie was majorly championed by Whoopi Goldberg, who not only acts in film as Emmett’s grandmother, but also behind the scenes as a producer.

Till is Chinonye Chukwu’s second directorial effort following her critically acclaimed debut, 2019’s Clemency, which was inspired by a real death row case. Her 2022 movie is about Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley was the result of years of money-raising by a kickstarter to tell the important moment in history to audiences. While Whoopi Goldberg initially signed on to make Till her directorial debut, Till ultimately came into the hands of Chukwu. She spoke to CinemaBlend about her collaboration with Goldberg with these words:

The film is about Mamie and her journey, and it is also about the love and humanity that existed within her and in her relationship with Emmett and all the other people who were a part of her community, and her ecosystem. And, I take great care in honoring that in a way that doesn't center the physical violence that was inflicted upon Emmett. I take great care in making a film that inspires a level of hope and possibility and self-empowerment.

The movie tells the Till story from the perspective Mamie Till-Mobley, as she wrestles with the nightmare of losing her son to senseless murder while visiting family outside of their home in Chicago. Till tells an in-depth details of what happened surrounding Emmett Till’s death, with a steady hand on telling the human element of it all and not basking too heavily in the trauma in any harmful ways. During our interview with the Till director, Chinonye Chukwu also spoke to the vision Goldberg supported her with, saying this:

The film is about Mamie and her journey, and it is also about the love and humanity that existed within her and in her relationship with Emmett and all the other people who were a part of her community, and her ecosystem. And, I take great care in honoring that in a way that doesn't center the physical violence that was inflicted upon Emmett. I take great care in making a film that inspires a level of hope and possibility and self-empowerment.

Till premiered at the New York Film Festival early this month to rave reviews by critics and audiences alike. Whoopi Goldberg spoke out recently when a critic claimed she wore a fat suit and she clarified she was ill at the time of filming and on steroids. While Goldberg has a small part to play in Till itself, Goldberg was instrumental to the production of Till, a movie that mark the first time this story is accessible to large audiences to view, experience and understand as a film.

While it’s a bit too early to make 2023 Oscar predictions , but it’s likely Danielle Deadwyler’s emotional and powerful performance as Mamie Till-Mobley will be in the conversation for Best Actress and Chinonye Chukwu’s careful direction of the historical event should not go unnoticed either.