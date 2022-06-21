21 Big Fall Movies Coming To Theaters And Streaming

Typically, the summer blockbuster season is where we see the biggest movies of the year, both in terms of scope and box office returns. But, the fun at your local movie house doesn’t have to come to an end at the conclusion of Labor Day weekend. In fact, some of the biggest 2022 movie releases happen to be scheduled to premiere throughout the fall.

If you are the type that likes to plan out your theater trips months in advance (or simply want to know what you can expect to see on the silver screen as the temps start dropping), you’ve come to the right place, because we are about to break down a couple dozen of the biggest fall 2022 movies that are coming to a movie house near you (as well as various streaming services). There’s a lot to take in, so let’s get this show on the road…

Pinocchio (September 8, 2022)

One of two movies based on the classic fairy tale scheduled for release in 2022, Robert Zemeckis’ long in the works Pinocchio will follow the lonely toymaker Geppetto (Tom Hanks) as he builds and raises the wooden figure (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) like a real boy. The highly-anticipated live-action/animation hybrid is set to land September 8 on Disney+. The upcoming movie will also feature performances from Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who is set to voice Jiminy Cricket.

Salem’s Lot (September 9, 2022)

Gary Dauberman’s upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 horror novel, Salem’s Lot, will center on Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman), a writer who returns to his childhood home in hopes of finding the inspiration needed to write his latest book. But, upon returning home, the prodigal son discovers his old stomping grounds have been taken over by a powerful vampire. Salem’s Lot opens theatrically on September 9, and appears to be a can’t miss affair, considering the cast of actors that includes Bill Camp, Alfre Woodard, and William Sadler, among others.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (September 16, 2022)

One of the numerous book-to-movie adaptations on the 2022 schedule of theatrical releases, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will see writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig adapt one of Judy Blume’s most beloved novels. Like the book on which it is based, the movie will follow Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson) as she embarks upon a journey of self-discovery brought on by her parents’ different religious practices (her mom practices Christianity while her father follows the Jewish faith). Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret opens theatrically on September 16, and has a cast that includes Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates.

The Woman King (September 16, 2022)

Gina Prince-Bythewood’s upcoming historical epic, The Woman King, will center on Nanisca (Viola Davis), a Dahomey Amazon general as she and a new recruit named Nawi (Thuso Mbedu) set out to defend their kingdom’s honor and get revenge on those who brought pain, suffering, and loss to their kind. With the comments Davis has made about the project in the months leading up to its release, September 16 can’t come soon enough.

Don’t Worry Darling (September 23, 2022)

Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, centers on young married couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles), as they move to a seemingly idyllic company town in the 1950s. As the inquisitive Alice begins to find out, however, looks can be deceiving. The eagerly awaited movie lands in theaters on September 23, after what seems like years of anticipation.

Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30, 2022)

Nearly 30 years after they were defeated and locked away once again, the Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) are out on the loose again in Hocus Pocus 2. The sequel, which also features Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, is set to debut September 30 on Disney+. Talk about a way to kick off the Halloween season.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (October 7, 2022)

The classic children’s book, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, will get the big screen treatment when Will Speck and Josh Gordon’s live-action/animated comedy opens October 7. The movie, which features Shawn Mendes in the titular role, follows the fun-loving reptile as he attempts to get residents in his New York City neighborhood to see him as more than a singing croc with a mouth full of sharp teeth. Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, and Stranger Things star Brett Gelman round out the cast of what looks to be an incredibly fun and wholesome time.

Tár (October 7, 2022)

On October 7, Todd Field’s drama film Tár will open in theaters and tell the story of orchestra conductor Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), as she becomes the first female chief conductor of a major orchestra in Germany, per Deadline. This intriguing film also stars Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, and Mark Strong.

Devotion (October 14, 2022)

J.D. Dillard’s action drama, Devotion, is slated to open October 14, and tell the true story of American fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) whose actions during the Korean War helped turn them into two of the most highly decorated wingmen in U.S. military history.

Halloween Ends (October 14, 2022)

On October 14, Blumhouse will release Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter of the production company’s saga set in the iconic horror franchise. Although the future of the franchise is a little unclear right now, Halloween Ends will surely give longtime fans of the property something to look forward to this Halloween season.

White Bird: A Wonder Story (October 14, 2022)

The 2017 coming-of-a-drama, Wonder, is getting a companion piece in the form of White Bird: A Wonder Story, which will follow Julian Albans (Bryce Gheisar) as he is visited by his grandmother who tells him stories about growing up as a young Jewish girl trying to avoid capture in Nazi-occupied France during World War II. If Marc Forster’s war drama is half as inspirational as its predecessor, audiences will flock to theaters when it opens October 14.

The Banshees Of Inisherin (October 21, 2022)

Martin McDonagh is set to release his upcoming drama film, The Banshees of Inisherin, in theaters on October 21. The movie, which has a cast featuring Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon, will tell the story of two longtime buddies whose friendship begins to break apart, causing a whole bevy of issues for themselves and others on their remote Irish island.

Black Adam (October 21, 2022)

On October 21, the world will finally get to see Dwayne Johnson go from successful wrestler-turned-actor to a comic book hero when Black Adam opens in theaters. The highly-anticipated movie about one of the comic world’s toughest anti-heroes has been hyped up by longtime fans, Warner Bros., and even The Rock himself, who just couldn’t help himself in the lead-up to the debut of the film’s first trailer.

Ticket To Paradise (October 21, 2022)

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will team up for the sixth time in Ol Parker’s upcoming romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, which will see the Ocean’s Eleven cast members play a divorced couple who attempt to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they made all those years ago. The dynamic duo gets back together on the big screen (and maybe in the story) on October 21.

Amsterdam (November 4, 2022)

David O. Russell’s Amsterdam was at one point one of the biggest mystery projects in Hollywood, with the only revealed details being about its incredibly stacked cast, which includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, and more than a dozen others. But now we know the period drama will follow three friends as they are accused of committing a murder in 1930s Europe, and that it will debut theatrically on November 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

Although there has yet to be a trailer, pictures, or release of plot details about one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, comic book film fans around the world are beyond excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With so many questions surrounding the movie, like who will take on the Black Panther moniker following the death of Chadwick Boseman, it is easy to see why so many can’t wait for the film’s November 11 release.

The Menu (November 18, 2022)

Ralph Fiennes has largely shied away from playing creepy characters since he last portrayed Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter finale, but that will change with Mark Mylod’s upcoming dark comedy horror movie, The Menu. In the movie, Fiennes takes on the role of Chef Slowik, who specializes in a rather unique culinary experience that pushes boundaries for his wealthy guests. The unnerving movie, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, opens November 18 in theaters.

She Said (November 18, 2022)

The Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse case was one of the biggest moments in the Me Too movement in 2017, and now the story of how the allegations surfaced and took down one of the biggest players in Hollywood is coming to the big screen. Directed by Mari Schrader, She Said will center on Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and how the New York Times reporters turned a story no one wanted to talk about into a story no one could not talk about. The film is set for a November 18 release.

The Fabelmans (November 23, 2022)

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama, The Fabelmans, will open in theaters on November 23. The film will follow Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle and Mateo Zoryna Francis-Deford), a young boy based on Spielberg, as he grows up in post World War II Arizona and dreams of becoming a filmmaker.

Strange World (November 23, 2022)

On November 23, Walt Disney Animation Studios will release Strange World, a science-fiction action spectacle starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, an explorer who travels with his family to the far reaches of the galaxy where they uncover all sorts of fantastical and dangerous creatures and terrain. Trippy visuals, Jake Gyllenhaal, and a new Disney dog? What’s not to love?

Disenchanted (November 24, 2022)

In November 2007, moviegoers fell in love with Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey), and the rest of the Enchanted cast with its hilarious and heartfelt take on the fairy tale genre. Now, the long-awaited sequel, Disenchanted is slated to premiere November 24 on Disney+, and will take audiences back to the magical land of Andalasia once again.

Well, this should be more than enough to get you started on your fall moviegoing experience. Now all there is left to do is book a babysitter, buy your tickets, and take off to the world of cinema.