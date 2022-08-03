Whoopi Goldberg Confirmed To Fans She’s Working On Something New, But What Does That Mean For The View?

There always seems to be some drama brewing on The View, and Whoopi Goldberg has been in the middle of her fair share of it. On two occasions this year, the actress has had to make on-air apologies for her comments, and Goldberg was even suspended back in February for her controversial take on the Holocaust. The Sister Act star confirmed to fans she’s got a new project in the works, but will that pull her away from her moderating duties on the ABC daytime talk show?

During a Q&A session with the audience during a taping of The View in July, Whoopi Goldberg reportedly confirmed that she is launching her own prosecco line, an eyewitness told The Sun . The sparkling white wine is made in Italy, the actress said in the unaired Q&A, and she reportedly expects it to be released around Christmas time. However, don’t expect her to be peddling the beverage on The View, as the Ghost actress said she could not promote the sale of alcohol on daytime television.

The new project seems unlikely to affect her time on The View, especially since she won’t even be making mention of the wine on the show. And the timing of that admission may have been timed to the chat show nearing the end of its current season, giving Goldberg more time to devote to another career avenue. That might be good news for the network, which is finally set to announce a replacement for former co-host Meghan McCain . The Emmy-winning talk show pulled a bit of a Jeopardy! , as The View rotated a number of guest hosts into the slot, but with the current season coming to an end, an announcement is set to be made August 4.

Whether Whoopi Goldberg wants to remain on the panel is another question. She apparently had strong thoughts earlier this year about how ABC handled her suspension, with reports saying at the time that Goldberg was threatening to quit the show after 15 years. However, when she returned to the show a little over a week later, Goldberg addressed her suspension by saying it was an honor to be able to sit at the table, and she was very grateful to be part of the tough conversations that take place on The View.

She and Joy Behar were in the middle of the latest controversy, as The View was sent a cease-and-desist letter following the hosts’ comments last week about the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida. Whoopi Goldberg apologized for linking members of the conservative organization to the Neo-Nazi demonstrators who were present.

With everything that tends to go down on ABC’s daytime hit, it’s hard to believe The View was never intended to get political . Whoopi Goldberg may not be able to promote her new prosecco line on the show, but it doesn’t sound like a bad idea for those who might enjoy a little mimosa in the morning to see what the show gets into next.