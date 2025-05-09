The Story Behind How Cynthia Erivo Came To Play Five Characters In Poker Face (And I Was Surprised To Learn Wicked Didn't Factor)

News
By published

That's a lot of Elphabas.

One of the more exciting new releases on the 2025 TV schedule is Season 2 of Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face, which just started streaming its first three episodes on Peacock. The new season has some A+ guest stars, chief among them being the Oscar-nominated star of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo. Her episode kicks off the season, which was a smart move for the powers-that-be given her newfound super stardom. However, as it turns out, Wicked wasn’t even taken into consideration when the casting came together. The real story involves a series of coincidences that the showrunner simply refers to as “good fortune.”

Cynthia Erivo plays five characters in the episode, and does so masterfully. Such a synopsis is incredibly enticing for any Wicked fan, but given that the show was cast well before the box office smash and Oscar nominations, Wicked wasn’t even considered. I sat down with showrunner Tony Tost to talk all things Poker Face Season 2, which is when this came up about the timing of the casting and Wicked’s success that followed:

I think that was good fortune. But Rian [Johnson] is a big fan of Cynthia's. He's a big theater guy, and so it was very much just like, who's an actress that would not just be able to do this, but would really crush it, like in the way that I feel like she does. In this way that embraces the fun of it, and get the tone of it and everything else… I guess I didn't even think about it when we cast it, the Wicked of it, which obviously doesn't hurt at all. But it very much came from [Rian Johnson’s] immense appreciation of her talent.

Tony Tost

So it turns out that Rian Johnson is simply a big theater buff, and as a result, a huge fan of Cynthis Erivo’s. It’s nice to hear that she wasn’t cast based on clout. Instead, Johnson believed that she would come to play and understand the absurd, quirky and very specific tone of the show. The five characters she plays are sisters, and watching her switch between them really does feel like a masterclass in acting. Once again, Rian Johnson’s instincts were on point.

Johnson’s most notable work comes from the Knives Out movies, for which he has been nominated for two Academy Awards. The cast of those films also happens to be rather stacked and diverse, much like Poker Face, and now I just wish that Cynthia Erivo was set to appear in the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man. Thankfully, there’s another film of Erivo’s on the way that we can look forward to: a little flick you may have heard of called Wicked: For Good.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Tune into the latest episodes of Poker Face, as well as check out NBC and Bravo programming, by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

It must be a daunting task creating the follow-up to such a successful first installment, not just at the box office, but in terms of the film’s glowing reviews. Jon M. Chu and company seem to have it covered, however, as Wicked’s presence on VOD has done nothing but fuel demand for the sequel. Fans have been able to pick the film apart and notice the foreshadowing details that are paving the way for Wicked: For Good. Now we just have to wait patiently until it’s in theaters on November 21.

In the meantime, you can catch Cynthia Erivo in the first episode of Poker Face Season 2 with a Peacock subscription! As for everything else in the world of film and television, keep it right here at CinemaBlend for the latest.

Jeff McCobb
Jeff McCobb
Senior Video Producer

Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I Did A Thunderbolts* And Sinners Double Feature At The Movies, And There's A Reason I Can't Recommend This Combo Enough

Conjuring: Last Rites Director Explains Why Vera And Taissa Farmiga Never Got To Have A Nun Crossover

Following Mikey Madison's Oscar Win, The Anora Actress Is Teaming Up With Kirsten Dunst For A Bonkers Thriller
See more latest
Most Popular
Anora meeting Ivan&#039;s mother
Following Mikey Madison's Oscar Win, The Anora Actress Is Teaming Up With Kirsten Dunst For A Bonkers Thriller
Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War
What’s It Like Consulting With The Russo Brothers On MCU Films? Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Shares His Take
Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga with the Nun behind them in Conjuring Universe movies
Conjuring: Last Rites Director Explains Why Vera And Taissa Farmiga Never Got To Have A Nun Crossover
Jesse L. Martin and Karen David in the Season 2 finale of NBC&#039;s The Irrational
‘I Would Love To Keep Making It’: The Irrational Showrunner Was Optimistic About A Season 3 Renewal, So I’m Extra Bummed By NBC’s Cancellation
Viola Davis as Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad
After Watching The Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer, I Have A Specific Question About What’s Happening With Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller Post-Creature Commandos
Cardinal Secretary of State of the Vatican Pietro Parolin arrives to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (unseen) at Schloss Bellevue on June 29, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
The Papal Conclave Revealed One Candidate For Pope Resembled A Character From The Sopranos, And Of Course, The Internet Has Jokes
John Larroquette as Dan Fielding in Night Court Season 3x17
After NBC Cancelled Night Court, I'm Flashing Back To What John Larroquette Told Us About The Season 3 Cast Finally Getting 'All The Gears Greased'
Jeri Ryan in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+
Star Trek: Picard Didn't Give Seven Of Nine A Catchphrase For Warp Travel, But Jeri Ryan Heard A Suggestion For How To Handle It That She Loves
Harry Shum Jr., Anthony Hill, Kim Raver and Jason George on Grey&#039;s Anatomy Season 21.
Ahead Of Grey’s Anatomy’s Explosive Season 21 Finale, I’ve Got A Wild Prediction About One Couple
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
'When You See Keanu In Pain On Screen, It's Probably Real:' Keanu Reeves Was Like Nah Bro When It Came To The Gym After John Wick Chapter 4