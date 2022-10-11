Whoopi Goldberg Admits Sister Act 3 Probably Never Would Have Happened Without Hocus Pocus 2

Disney+ has seen a number of popular Disney franchises get revivals from a new movie for Phineas and Ferb, to the recent sequel to the cult classic Hocus Pocus. Another movie that had been announced as in development in the last couple years is a third movie in Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act series. That project, which had been so quiet many probably assumed it was dead, is now moving forward, and Goldberg thinks Hocus Pocus 2 is a big part of the reason why.

Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy, recently appeared on The View (via EW) where she was reunited with Whoopi Goldberg, the two had previously appeared in the Sister Act movies together. Najimy asked Whoopi about the potential Sister Act 3, as she apparently hasn’t heard any more about it than the rest of us. Najimy asked…

I haven't heard anything formal about 3 yet. I've heard rumblings of it. I think it'd be a blast of fun. I really look forward to the nuns that we were with that are still with us, seeing them again. They were fantastic, so much fun. … Where is that at? Is that happening?

As it turns out, there have been developments on Sister Act 3 as a script for the film has apparently been in development. The draft is expected to arrive as early as the end of this month. Goldberg said that she believes the successful reboot of Hocus Pocus played a part in getting the wheel turning on Sister Act 3. Goldberg said...

It is happening. We’re getting a script at the end of the month. It took a little while, but it's happening. You all helped that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back. They finally said, 'Well, we might as well put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice.'

There is certainly reason to believe that the Hocus Pocus 2 success played a part in Sister Act 3 moving forward. Both are live action comedies from Disney that came out in the early ‘90s. The first Sister Act came out the year before the original Hocus Pocus, Sister Act 2, was released less than two years later. Hocus Pocus came out between the two.

Sister Act was popular enough in its day to get a sequel immediately. While Hocus Pocus became a cult classic that saw its sequel decades later, there's every reason to believe that the audience that made Hocus Pocus 2 a hit on Disney+ is likely to be interested in seeing Sister Act 3 as well. The fact that both films co-starred Kathy Najimy is probably just a coincidence, but it’s one that likely doesn’t hurt.