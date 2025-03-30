I Had To Ask Jesse Garcia About Filming Christopher Nolan's New Film The Odyssey, And I Was Not Disappointed: 'It's A Very Unique Experience'

Over the last several months, Christopher Nolan has assembled an extensive and impressive cast of actors for his new movie The Odyssey. While we anxiously wait for Tom Holland and Zendaya to reunite on the big screen (and for Matt Damon to eventually tame that wild beard), we've been hearing trickles about what to expect from the upcoming movie. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip's Jesse Garcia has landed a role in the upcoming movie release, and shared with me a tidbit about what working on a Nolan set is like. I will say, I was not disappointed.

When talking with Garcia about his delightful new Disney+ movie, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, we took a bit of a detour to talk about all things Nolan. The actor told me the movie is "huge" in so many ways, also teasing the "spectacle" of the upcoming film.

It's epic on all aspects. It's huge. There's gonna be a lot of stuff in this movie that hasn't been captured on film before. So it's gonna be a spectacle.

Obviously, a Nolan film is usually a big budget affair, but Garcia has appeared in major films before, including MCU films . Even those seemingly dwarfed what's been going on on the set of The Odyssey, which has me intrigued.

I've been on big movie sets before, but this – it's just giant. It's just giant and also kind of small and intimate at the same time. It's a very unique experience.

His repetitive use of the word "giant" honestly makes me wonder what it means for this set compared to other big budget films. Right now, most of the cast for the latest Nolan film have landed undisclosed roles, so we didn't get anything more specific, and it makes sense at this point to only be getting tidbits regarding scale. But my interest is still piqued.

While Christopher Nolan's movies have had a following for some time, he really changed the game with Oppenheimer. The film won several 2024 Academy Awards , including Best Picture, earned nearly a billion dollars at the box office, had an incredible Oppenheimer cast , and essentially was one/half of the summer box office when it released on the same day as Barbie – the classic 'Barbenheimer.'

Of course, if Nolan wanted to up the stakes for his next film, he'd need to bring in the big guns and indeed turn one of the most epic stories of all time – The Odyssey – into his next major piece of art, alongside incredible IMAX cameras.

But before you can catch Garcia in The Odyssey, you can see him as Frank Garcia in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip alongside Eva Longoria. He actually worked with the actress before in the biographical film, Flamin' Hot .

The movie is available to stream right now with a Disney+ subscription . While it's certainly not as momentous as something like Homer's The Odyssey, it's a lovely movie about family and Latino culture that I absolutely adore.

It's a fantastic comedy to get you ready for something on this epic of a scale. And there's also plenty of time to watch it, too, as filming for The Odyssey is currently underway, with a set release date of July 17, 2026. It will be some time before we see Garcia in the new movie – until then, I'll enjoy him as the father figure that made me snicker.