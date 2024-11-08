Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Teaming Up For Christopher Nolan's New Movie, And They'll Be Joined By Another Nolan Veteran

You know you’re a big-time filmmaker when people get excited about one of your upcoming movies without knowing any plot details. Christopher Nolan’s next movie is being shrouded in secrecy on that front, but the man who most recently made the Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer has been assembling an impressive cast for it. First it was reported that Matt Damon was coming aboard, and that was followed a few weeks later by news of Tom Holland’s involvement. Now word’s come in that not only will Holland team up with his real-life girlfriend Zendaya on Nolan’s next movie, they’ll be joined by another veteran of the Nolan filmmaking experience.

This latest round of casting news comes to us from Deadline, which reports that Zendaya and Anne Hathaway will take part in this mysterious production. Zendaya, of course, has previously worked with Holland on the MCU’s Spider-Man movies (she’s rumored to return for 2026’s Spider-Man 4), and like her boyfriend, this will be her first time working with Christopher Nolan. Hathaway, on the other hand, goes way back with the director thanks to The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar.

This news follows over half a year after Zendaya left her mark on the 2024 release schedule with Dune: Part Two and Challengers. She’ll next be seen on the big screen in A24’s The Drama, which co-stars Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim, and she’ll also be back to reprise Rue in Euphoria Season 3 whenever that gets off the ground. Anne Hathaway has also starred in two movies this year, Mother’s Instinct and The Idea of You. She’ll next be seen in Flowervale Street, which opens May 16 on the 2025 release schedule, followed by Mother Mary at a yet-to-be-announced date.

As great as it is to know that Zendaya and Anne Hathaway will work with Tom Holland and Matt Damon on Christopher Nolan’s next movie, it’d be even better if we knew what these actors, and all the others ones that will be unveiled, will be doing together. Again, we know absolutely nothing about the story, although reportedly it will not be set in the present day. But does that make this a period piece or another one of Nolan’s stories set in the future? This is just one of the many questions that need to be answered.

It’s also been mentioned that Christopher Nolan’s next movie is expected to begin filming in early 2025, leaving more than enough time for it to be ready for its July 17, 2026 release. Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more casting updates on this project, and don’t forget that Oppenheimer can be streamed with a Peacock subscription while you’re waiting for those new items.