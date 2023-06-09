Flamin' Hot: What To Know About The Streaming Biographic Movie Before You Watch

When it comes to biographical movies and TV shows, there are plenty that have gotten very popular. You could talk about some of the latest and greatest in the genre of true crime , or you can even look into biographical movies that have won Academy Awards, such as The King’s Speech or even 2022’s runaway hit, Elvis.

But today, we’re going to be discussing a movie that talks about one of my favorite snack foods of all time – Flamin’ Hot, the story about how the iconic spicy snack of the Cheetos brand came to life and the person who allegedly created it all. From where you can stream this new biographical feature to who is starring in it, here are some quick things you should know before you check out the movie.

Flamin’ Hot Tells The Story Of Richard Montañez, Who Claims He Invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

As mentioned before, Flamin’ Hot is basically the origin story for the iconic snack, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, something that you can find in pretty much any grocery or convenience store across the world.

The movie focuses on Richard Montañez, a young man who decides to turn away from his life of crime and work as a janitor in a Frito-Lay factory. One day, when a machine breaks down, he takes home a batch of unseasoned Cheetos and makes spices for it that resembled Mexican corn.

From there, he took his idea to then CEO Roger Enrico, because he knew it would be a great idea. The story is a real rags to riches tale, where we really see Montañez work hard for his idea to be seen.

Granted, there have been some disputes to his claim of creating the snack, but Montañez was a true part of the company and rose from a floor-level position to a marketing executive position for his popular ideas. It’s truly a story you won’t want to miss.

Flamin’ Hot Is Streaming On Disney+ And Hulu

If you were wondering where to stream Flamin’ Hot, it’s now streaming on both Hulu and Disney+.

The Movie Stars Jesse Garcia

If you were wondering who stars in the film, Jesse Garcia plays Richard. The actor has been in several big shows, such as the awesome HBO and LGBTQ+ centered series , Looking, as well as Narcos: Mexico, Snowfall, The High Life, and more, so it’s really cool to see him in a starring role in a big movie such as this. He also had a minor part in The Mother on Netflix.

Other stars that are included in this movie are Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Emilio Rivera, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, and Brice Gonzalez.

Flamin’ Hot Is Comedic With A Side Of Drama

Unlike many biographical features that tend to lean more towards the dramatic side, Flamin’ Hot is certainly more for fun entertainment purposes. The biopic is filled to the brim with hilarious jokes and funny wordplay to make the story of Richard Montañez that much more entertaining.

But, it's paired with some heart on the side, so Flamin’ Hot is a great combination of both comedy and drama, and you certainly won’t be crying your eyes out during it.

Flamin’ Hot Is A Little Over An Hour And A Half

Don’t worry about this movie being too long, as Flamin’ Hot is only an hour and a half – a far cry from many other big movies these days, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, which clocked in at three hours. This will be the perfect little movie to watch.

Flamin’ Hot Is Rated PG-13

If your child is at all interested in watching Flamin’ Hot, you don’t have to worry about it. Aside from some cursing that is used here and there, Flamin’ Hot is a completely PG-13 movie that tells a great story and should be fine for all ages to watch, so have a ball.

Flamin’ Hot is a fun movie to watch, and trust me, if you’re not craving Flamin’ Hot Cheetos by the end of it, then I don’t know what you’re doing. Now if you don’t mind me, I’m going to just make a quick run to the convenience store.