Judge Judy Name Drops Fifty Shades Of Grey While Reacting To Diddy’s Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial ended weeks ago and, in the aftermath, many continue to analyze the specifics of the case and weigh in on what’s next for the embattled rapper and fashion mogul. Thus far, more than a few legal experts – including O.J. Simpson’s former lawyer – have shared thoughts on the mixed verdict. Now, yet another notable name has joined the conversation, and it’s none other than Judge Judy Sheindlin. The longtime TV not only offered up a take on Diddy, but she even referenced Fifty Shades of Grey in the process.

In her time, 82-year-old Judge Judy has seen more than her fair share of court cases. However, based on the comments she recently shared with E! News, Sean Combs’ trial gives her pause. While promoting her upcoming show, Justice on Trial, the judge admitted she didn’t know every specific detail of the case, though she said that based on what she’d read about Diddy, she “would not invite him to Shabbat dinner.” She then proceeded to sum up the situation as follows:

Now, does that mean that I could go count by count of his indictments and rule on them? No. It just took Fifty Shades of Grey to another whole stratosphere of kinky.

Fifty Shades of Grey, of course, is the best-selling erotic novel series from author E.L. James. The books primarily focus on a young college graduate and her involvement with a businessman, who enjoys BDSM relationships. Said novels have since been adapted into a financially successful film series and, as a whole, the franchise has become something of a pop culture staple. (Even the Judy Justice star revealed during her interview that she’d read the original book “twice.”)

What Judge Judy’s comments seem to refer to are the array of sexual-based claims that have swirled around Diddy over the past several years. A lot has particularly been said about the “Hello Good Morning” performer’s Freak Offs, which were events at which women were weighed and paid or coerced into performing sexual acts. There have also been reports about events called Wild King Nights, which would allegedly involve sex toys, baby oil and more.

During the trial, Sean Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified and claimed that she’d been forced to participate in the Freak Offs. With that, Ventura – who’s known professionally as Cassie – shared graphic details about being forced to perform sexual acts with escorts. One former escort also backed up Cassie’s claims following her testimony. Additionally, Cassie sued Combs for alleged sex-trafficking, violence and more ahead of the trial and, since then various other lawsuits have been filed against the rapper. When it comes to those suits, Combs has denied wrongdoing.

The jury in Diddy’s trial ultimately found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was, however, acquitted on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which were the more serious offenses he was facing. At present, Diddy is behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’ll remain ahead of his sentencing on October 3. In the meantime, the public can only wait and see if Judge Judy shares more thoughts or other high-profile judges follow her lead.

Judge Judy’s Justice on Trial, meanwhile, premieres today, July 21 and is available to stream with a Prime Video subscription.