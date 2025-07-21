Ted Lasso Season 4 First Look Has Dropped, But There’s One Main Cast Exit That Has Me Perplexed
Believe... that Ted Lasso Season 4 production is underway.
It’s been a little over two years since Ted Lasso Season 3 was released, and for a long time it was unclear if that would be the final season or not. Then in February, it was officially announced that Ted Lasso Season 4 is happening, and now we finally have our first look at the Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive show’s return and more. While that’s all well and good, there is a notable name missing from the main cast now that has me somewhat perplexed.
But let’s get to the good stuff first now that Ted Lasso Season 4 has begun filming: below, you can see Jason Sudeikis’ title character enjoying a meal with Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton, Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones and Jeremy Swift’s Leslie Higgins. These four, along with Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent and Brendan Hunt’s Coach Beard, are the established Ted Lasso folks who will be series regulars in Season 4.
Additionally, Apple TV+ released a quick behind-the-scenes video of cameras starting to roll on the above Ted Lasso scene.
We’re not in Richmond anymore.#TedLasso Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/xX0LaqofBBJuly 21, 2025
Ted Lasso Season 4 kicked off production today in Kansas City, which is also Jason Sudeikis’ hometown, and additional photography will take place in London. The official synopsis states that Ted will return to AFC Richmond for his “biggest challenge yet”: coaching a second division women’s football team, which was teased in the Season 3 finale. So it’s easy to infer in the scene being shot that Rebecca, Keeley and Leslie are visiting Ted in his Missouri stomping grounds to court him back across the pond to coach this team.
