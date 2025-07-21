The Hunting Wives Wasn’t On My Netflix Radar Before, But I’m Totally Sold By What Critics Are Saying About The ‘Utterly Outlandish’ Series
Who doesn't love a sexy drama?
The Hunting Wives is a new murder mystery-drama that just hit the 2025 TV schedule. Following in the footsteps of other deliciously scandalous female-led soap operas, the new Netflix series stars Brittany Snow as Sophie, who feels out of place after relocating to Texas, until she meets Malin Akerman’s Margo. Strap in for an unexpected saga of sex, drugs and debauchery — all leading to murder — that critics seem to think is a trip down South worth taking.
I have to admit, The Hunting Wives wasn’t really on my radar; as a Texas transplant myself, I don’t need to fire up my Netflix subscription to experience red state social politics. I may have underestimated just how juicy the series gets, though, because after reading what critics have to say about the book-to-screen adaptation, it sounds like the binge I didn’t know I needed. Angie Han of THR calls it “pure over-the-top fun,” writing:
Saloni Gajjar of AV Club gives it a B, saying The Hunting Wives “screams guilty pleasure with its ludicrous characters and situations,” offering nothing but escapism. Gajjar continues:
Lacy Baugher Milas of Paste rates it a 7.0, writing that there’s something propulsive about a show that so unabashedly delights in the worst excesses of its characters. It exists solely to entertain, which it does with “utterly outlandish shock twists.” The critic says:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast says everything’s bigger in Texas, including this series that’s “stuffed with sex, murder, betrayal, duplicity, and deep, dark secrets that threaten to destroy the lives of its well-off characters.” Schager enthusiastically recommends this story of secrets and scandals, writing:
Alison Herman of Variety calls The Hunting Wives a “very zany, very gay” red-state murder mystery, whose political culture clash remains its most interesting element, despite the hovering murder mystery. Herman says:
From what critics are saying about the series playing into our voyeuristic cravings, its outlandish plot twists and women behaving badly, The Hunting Wives seems primed to become one of the best shows to binge on Netflix. All eight episodes are available to stream now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
