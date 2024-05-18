I Saw The TV Glow Director Talks Getting Its Phoebe Bridgers Cameo, And Who They Approached First For Banger ‘Teen Angst’ Soundtrack
The Grammy-winning artist has a small, but key role in the new movie.
SPOILERS are ahead for I Saw The TV Glow.
I Saw The TV Glow seeks to emulate writer/director Jane Scheonbrun's teen years being glued to a television screen in their darkest hours for the comfort of its grain. Along with the coming-of-age movie being inspired by Buffy The Vampire Slayer, as Scheonbrun told us, they were also inspired by the music of the 1990s and 2000s, which were often featured in commercials and whilst tuning into MTV.
Midway through I Saw The TV Glow, Justice Smith’s Owen and Brigette Lundy-Paine’s Maddie find themselves in a club where none other than Grammy-winning Phoebe Bridgers and Sloppy Jane’s Haley Dahl go on to sing an original song called “Claw Machine.” It’s an emotionally-gutting sequence that speaks to the themes of the drama that critics have been raving about.
How Phoebe Bridgers Ended Up In I Saw The TV Glow
When CinemaBlend spoke to Jane Scheonbrun about the making of the movie, I asked the filmmaker when “Claw Machine” first entered their ears. Here’s what they said:
The writer/director had a vision in their head to have a song in the middle of the movie, but they left things to Phoebe Bridgers and Haley Dahl to really bring it all to life with their musical skills. You can check out the song in the YouTube clip below:
When the movie’s casting was initially announced, Phoebe Bridgers was among the names listed, but we had no idea how she would play in the movie. Bridgers hasn’t really acted aside from in her music videos, and as it turns out, she only contributes her hauntingly beautiful voice to a single sequence. As Scheonbrun shared, she does have a key role in the film, especially considering their song includes the title of the movie.
Who I Saw The TV Glow’s Director Approached First For Its Soundtrack
Aside from Sloppy Jane and Phoebe Bridger’s notable cameos in I Saw The TV Glow, the soundtrack is full of talented artists, and the movie very much puts its music at the forefront. During our interview, I also asked the filmmaker who they approached first. In their words:
Caroline Polachek, King Woman, Jay Som and Bartee Strange are also among the artists that make up I Saw The TV Glow’s banger soundtrack. It was clearly a huge component of the movie and one that was personal to Jane Scheonbrun.
I Saw The TV Glow is now playing in theaters. You can check out CinemaBlend’s review of I Saw The TV Glow along with what other upcoming 2024 movies are on the way.
