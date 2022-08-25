A24's New Thriller I Saw The TV Glow Rolling, Rolling, Rolling With Cast Including Justice Smith, Phoebe Bridgers And Fred Durst

A24, the company that brought us movies like Everything, Everywhere All At Once and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, is set to release a new thriller called I Saw The TV Glow, and it stars an ensemble cast that includes Justice Smith, Phoebe Bridgers and Fred Durst. The film will be a collaboration between A24 and Emma Stone’s production company, Fruit Tree.

According to the logline, the film follows two teenage outcasts (played by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine) who bond over their shared love of a scary television show, but the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur after it is mysteriously canceled. I Saw The TV Glow will be written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun. She previously directed We're All Going to the World's Fair, which received a strong positive response at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The film’s full cast list includes the following:

Justice Smith

Brigette Lundy-Paine

Phoebe Bridgers

Fred Durst

Haley Dahl

Helena Howard

Lindsey Jordan

Danielle Deadwyler

Amber Benson

Ian Foreman

Michael Maronna

Conner O’Malley

Emma Portner

Danny Tamberelli

King Woman

Fruit Tree has a two-year first-look with A24. The companies have collaborated before on projects such as When You Finish Saving the World, directed by Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard. They also collaborated in a television adaptation of Stacy Willingham’s A Flicker in the Dark. Emma Stone’s producing partners at Fruit Tree, Dave McCary (Stone's husband) and Ali Herting are also a part of this project, along with Sarah Winshall with Smudge Films and Sam Intili.

In addition to producing I Saw The TV Glow, Emma Stone is set to star in A24’s The Curse. She will be appearing alongside Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, and it will be made for Showtime. Stone will also reprise her role as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella 2.

Justice Smith is known for his work in the Jurassic World franchise, including Jurassic World: Dominion, a major blockbuster hit this summer. He is also set to star in the upcoming and highly-anticipated fantasy film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, alongside stars Chris Pine and Hugh Grant, among others. Smith also starred in the teen series Generation in 2021 for HBO Max.

Looking to Brigette Lundy-Paine, she's known for her performance in Netflix’s Atypical. She has also starred in such feature films as Bombshell, Bill and Ted Face the Music, and Alexander Payne’s Downsizing.

A24 will both finance the project and handle worldwide releasing. The production company has several upcoming films to keep an eye on, including Causeway starring Jennifer Lawrence; Aftersun starring Carrie Mulligan and Paul Mescal; and Darren Aronofsky’s drama The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser. The Whale has already won Fraser the Tribute Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. It's also been receiving critical acclaim, and A24's first look created Oscar buzz.

For more news on upcoming films, check out our 2023 movie release schedule. You can also check out where you can watch other films by A24.