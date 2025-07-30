Law Roach Just Spilled Some Details About ‘Secret Bride’ Zendaya, And Now I’m Even More Intrigued About Her Wedding To Tom Holland

Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public; just look at how many headlines Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made. Another pair that fans are obsessed with is Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are engaged to be married. Her style architect and Law Roach recently spilled some details about the "secret bride" and I need to know more.

Zendaya and Holland's engagement became public in January, and the public is eager for any information about their forthcoming nuptials. Law Roach recently spoke to E! News about that mysterious event, and broke the news that not much wedding planning has begun. As he shared:

The process hasn't even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time.

Honestly, this makes sense. Zendaya is a popular movie star, one that's always working on an number of major projects at any point. Right now she's busy reprising her role as Chani in the third Dune movie.

Dune: Part Three was recently renamed, after previously being called Messiah. Production on that blockbuster is underway, and Zendaya is also set to appear in Euphoria Season 3. So how much time could she have to wedding plan?

Whatever comes together for the wedding, Roach teased that Zendaya will be a "a secret bride." So don't expect to know what she's wearing ahead of time. Later in that same interview, the Legendary judge shared his excitement for the happy couple, offering:

I'm really excited because I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful.

He's not wrong. There's a reason why fans are rooting so hard for this pair of A-listers. We've watched as they got closer throughout the years, meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Rumors swirled around them for quite some time, before Holland and Zendaya were photographed kissing in a car. They eventually confirmed they were together, although the pair of celebs still keep their relationship pretty private.

As such, we shouldn't be surprised when Law Roach claims Zendaya will be a "secret bride." What this entails is a mystery, but it seems like the Greatest Showman star will be keeping her cards close to the chest whenever wedding planning begins. We'll just have to wait and see when that process actually starts.

Dune: Part Three is currently expected to arrive December 18, 2026 as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for when Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding will occur, that's anyone's guess.