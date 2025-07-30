After Taron Egerton's Name Got Thrown Out For Bond 26, I Would Have Expected He'd Be Jazzed About It. I'd Be Wrong

EON Production's James Bond is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, spanning generations of fans. No Time To Die's ending marked Daniel Craig's final bow as 007, and moviegoers are wondering who will take on the mantle next. One popular fan choice is Kingsman star Taron Egerton, who recently addressed all the chatter about him as the beloved MI6 agent.

With Daniel Craig's Bond movies in the rear view, it seems only a matter of time before another actor takes on the role of 007. Egerton has been a popular choice, especially since we've seen him in action spy movies before. In an interview with Collider, the actor was asked if he's down to play the martini-sipping character, and he responded with:

No. And I don’t think I’m a good choice for it. I think I’m too messy for that.

Darn. While he's usually included in the James Bond odds, it sounds like the Rocketman actor isn't actually interested in playing that iconic character. I have to wonder how this will change his ranking among the fans, as well as any bets that are being set about this particular casting.

One might wonder exactly why Egerton feels this way. After all, he's done plenty of exhausting action sequences throughout the Kingsman franchise. In the same interview, the Carry-On star spoke more about why he wasn't interested. He said:

James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I’m aware, nobody’s asking me to do it. But also, it’s possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it’s a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that.

He's not wrong. While Daniel Craig was able to work on a few other projects during his tenure, Bond is a career-consuming role. And that's not necessarily something that Egerton is interested in at this point in his career. Instead, he'd rather take various passion projects that come up.

Age-wise, Taron Egerton seems like an excellent choice for 007. He's currently 35 years-old, which is three years younger than Craig was when he debuted in Casino Royale. Alas, Egerton seems to think someone younger should get the gig, as he said:

I think I wouldn’t be good at it, and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably.

Well, that's one popular choice who seemingly isn't going to actually be playing 007. Other fan choices include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Richard Madden, Henry Cavill, and Regé-Jean Page. Only time will tell who actually lands the role, and whether or not it's a familiar face.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The James Bond franchise is definitely in a transitional period, and for more than its casting. Amazon-MGM are set to produce the next movie, marking a major change in the property.

What we know about James Bond 26 is very slim, and it's not expected to arrive on the 2025 movie release list. Hopefully we get news about casting sooner rather than later... just don't expect Taron Egerton to get in on the fun.