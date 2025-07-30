Sydney Sweeney May Have Turned Heads With Her New Jeans Campaign, But I'm More Intrigued By This Mystery Man With Her In Idaho

Sydney Sweeney has been quite busy as of late, as the Hollywood A-lister has been racking up acting gigs and creating other business opportunities for herself. In short, the 28-year-old starlet has been proving herself to be one of the most marketable celebs in the industry via her various deals. Sweeney has been embroiled in controversy, though, due to a jeans ad, which was produced by and for American Eagle. All the while, I'm now questioning if Sweeney’s love life has taken a turn, given she was seen with a new man.

Sydney Sweeney Is Spotted With A Guy While Seemingly Living It Up in Idaho

The Euphoria actress recently took a lake trip to Idaho, and Page Six managed to obtain photos of the getaway. Amid the bevy of snapshots were images of Sydney Sweeney wearing a navy bathing suit while jet-skiing. The pictures also feature an unidentified, brown-haired man, and he was riding the jet ski with Sweeney. As of this writing, no one from Sweeney’s camp has provided clarification on the star’s companion. What can be said, though, is that Sweeney and the man were all smiles while on the water.

Sweeney’s love life has been a significant point of discussion, especially over the past several months. In 2018, she began dating Jonathan Davino, and they became engaged in 2022. However, breakup rumors swirled around Davino and Sweeney in March 2025 and, by April, it was confirmed that the pair separated and called off their wedding. Sweeney has also been romantically linked to Glen Powell, her Anyone but You co-star. However, even Powell’s mother denied that there were any romantic sparks between the two friends.

Earlier in July, while Sydney Sweeney attended Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy, it was reported that she was spending time with Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom. However, a source later said that she wasn’t dating either of those two stars or anyone at the moment due to focusing on her career as opposed to a relationship. Despite that assertion, Sweeney’s recent outing with the man in Idaho is still intriguing, to say the least. However, the actress does indeed have more to concern herself with than a theoretical, new partner.

Why Is Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Add Stirring Up Controversy?

The “Sydney Jean” is at the forefront of American Eagle’s promotional campaign for its new fall collection. In addition to collaborating with Sweeney herself on the aforementioned pants, the apparel brand also released a limited edition denim jacket. The tagline for the campaign has drawn particular backlash from members of the general public. In ads, the line, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” appears, before the final word is replaced with “jeans.” As noted by NBC News, the “genes” assertion is featured in other advertisements, and some have perceived it to have racial undertones involving eugenics.

A portion of commenters have even gone as far as to accuse American Eagle of promoting “Nazi propaganda" and “white supremacy.” Others, however, have shot down the notion that there’s a racial component to this marketing campaign. As of this writing, neither AE nor the Immaculate star have spoken out on the matter. However, the clothing manufacturer did later release another ad for the campaign, which featured a non-white model.

Sydney Sweeney’s AE collaboration represents just one of several business deals she’s been able to ink as of late. In addition to the jeans project, she’s also collaborated with Baskin-Robbins on an ice cream promotion, and Sweeney also dropped that much-discussed bathwater soap. Time will tell whether her team opts to speak not only on the jeans controversy but on the identity of the man in Idaho as well.