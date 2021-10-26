Trending

Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz Talk 'The Harder They Fall'

By , last updated

Watch our interviews with the cast of Netflix's upcoming western, 'The Harder They Fall.'

Regina King, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, and writer/director Jeymes Samuel sat down with CinemaBlend's Samantha LaBat to discuss their new Netflix Western, The Harder They Fall. They dive into coordinating bad-ass fight scenes, building a backstory for their characters, and how representation, both in front and behind the camera, has continued to move in the right direction in recent years. 

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 00:26 - Regina King And Zazie Beetz On Their Epic Fight Scene
  • 02:10 - Zazie Beetz And Jonathan Majors On Their Characters’ Backstory Not Seen In The Film
  • 04:27 - How Idris Elba And Jonathan Majors Prepared To Deliver The Harder They Fall’s Twist Ending
  • 06:53 - Zazie Beetz And Idris Elba On Feeling ‘Empowered’ Filming A Black Western And Encouraged About Black Characters In Cinema