Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz Talk 'The Harder They Fall'
By Samantha LaBat , Gabriel Kovacs last updated
Watch our interviews with the cast of Netflix's upcoming western, 'The Harder They Fall.'
Regina King, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, and writer/director Jeymes Samuel sat down with CinemaBlend's Samantha LaBat to discuss their new Netflix Western, The Harder They Fall. They dive into coordinating bad-ass fight scenes, building a backstory for their characters, and how representation, both in front and behind the camera, has continued to move in the right direction in recent years.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:26 - Regina King And Zazie Beetz On Their Epic Fight Scene
- 02:10 - Zazie Beetz And Jonathan Majors On Their Characters’ Backstory Not Seen In The Film
- 04:27 - How Idris Elba And Jonathan Majors Prepared To Deliver The Harder They Fall’s Twist Ending
- 06:53 - Zazie Beetz And Idris Elba On Feeling ‘Empowered’ Filming A Black Western And Encouraged About Black Characters In Cinema
