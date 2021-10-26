Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz Talk 'The Harder They Fall'

Regina King, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, and writer/director Jeymes Samuel sat down with CinemaBlend's Samantha LaBat to discuss their new Netflix Western, The Harder They Fall. They dive into coordinating bad-ass fight scenes, building a backstory for their characters, and how representation, both in front and behind the camera, has continued to move in the right direction in recent years.

