Keanu Reeves And Idris Elba Want A Sonic The Hedgehog Spinoff Starring Their Characters, And I Love The Titles They Pitched

This has been an extra special year for those who like the Sonic the Hedgehog film continuity. Starting off, the first tie-in TV series, Knuckles, was released to Paramount+ subscription holders in April, and now we’re just a week away from Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s arrival on the 2024 movies schedule. Idris Elba, of course, reprised Knuckles for both projects, and Keanu Reeves is debuting in the threequel as Shadow the Hedgehog. While we’re still in the dark about what will go down between these two in Sonic 3, evidently things won’t end on too bad of a note, as Elba and Reeves want a spinoff starring their characters and pitched some excellent titles for it.

The actors shared their enthusiasm for such a team-up while speaking with ComicBook, offering the below titles as straightforward, yet nonetheless on-point suggestions for that this spinoff would be called:

Idris Elba: I’m telling you… Shadow Knuckles

Keanu Reeves: No, Knuckles and Shadow.

Elba: Shadow Knuckles sounds like a band.

Hey, why overcomplicate the title for a spinoff starring these characters? Much like how the title for the upcoming Paramount+ series NCIS: Tony & Ziva is “fantastic,” there’s no need to come up with something complicated for such a Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff. Just keep it simple! As for if I like Shadow Knuckles or Knuckles and Shadow, I have to go with the latter, but not because of Idris Elba’s band observation.

Rather than Knuckles and Shadow being its own series or movie, I think it would be better if that was the title used for Knuckles Season 2, assuming that’s in the cards. Assuming Shadow comes out of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as a good guy, or at least less inclined to kill Knuckles, Sonic and Tails, then would be easy enough to throw him into an adventures with Knuckles that requires them to work together. Tack on Shadow’s name to the Knuckles show, and you give people more incentive to check out the next season.

Of course, even entertaining the possibility of a Knuckles and Shadow movie or series happening in any form can’t truly happen until Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes out. In addition to Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves, as well as Ben Schwartz and Colleen O'Shaughnessey respectively reprising Sonic and Tails, the threequel sees the return of folks like James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, and Jim Carrey playing both Dr. Ivo Robotnik and his grandfather Gerald. Newcomers include Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, James Wolk, and Jorma Taccone.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20. If the day comes that Knuckles and Shadow is officially announced, count on CinemaBlend to pass along that news.