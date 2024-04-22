Critics Have Seen Knuckles, See What They’re Saying About Idris Elba’s Sonic The Hedgehog Spinoff Series
Limited series hits Paramount+ this week.
The Sonic the Hedgehog video game may be decades old, but the live-action movies have certainly breathed new life into the franchise over the past few years. Following the introduction of Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — and before the third film in the series hits the 2024 movie release calendar — the anthropomorphic red echidna is getting his own spinoff series. Appropriately titled Knuckles, Idris Elba returns as the voice of the main character, and critics are weighing in on the series ahead of its April 26 premiere for Paramount+ subscription holders.
The Sonic the Hedgehog flicks are considered two of the best video game movies, so it’s safe to say that fans are plenty excited for the new limited series, especially with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 coming to expand the Sega franchise later this year. So let’s get right to the critics, with GamesRadar’s Bradley Russell rating the series 3 stars out of 5, saying that while the series sometimes focuses more on Adam Pally’s Wade Whipple, Knuckles overall delivers an energetic mini-cinematic adventure to hold us over until December. Russell writes:
Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky rates this “hilarious” buddy comedy a 4 out of 5, saying that while it’s not required viewing before you catch Sonic the Hedgehog 3, fans really should watch it because it’s a whole lot of fun. The critic continues:
Meredith Hobbs Coons of the AV Club grades Knuckles a B-, saying the red echidna is mostly capable of carrying a Sonic series, especially with its more heartwarming plotlines. However, those who don’t care for the movies or these characters specifically should feel free to skip it. Coons says:
Alex Maidy of JoBlo gives it an “Average” 6 out of 10, noting that there are long portions of the series that don’t even have Knuckles in them, which may be disappointing to the kids who tune in. Idris Elba, however, is consistent as the title character in the scenes he is in. Maidy continues:
Brian Shea of GameInformer says Knuckles is enjoyable to watch in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies because of the characters’ contrasting personalities. The series loses that a bit, putting too much emphasis on the human characters and feeling overall kind of inconsequential. Shea says:
All six episodes of the limited Knuckles series will be released to Paramount+ on April 26, and at just 25 to 30 minutes apiece, it sounds like they make for a fun way to spend a few hours while we wait for the Blue Blur to return.
In addition to the new spinoff, both Sonic the Hedgehog movies are also available to stream on Paramount+, as we wait for the third movie. Be sure to also check out the other best movies and TV options hitting streaming this week, as well as the rest of the TV premieres on our 2024 TV schedule.
