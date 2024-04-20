Sonic 3’s Idris Elba Responds To Reports That Keanu Reeves Has Been Cast As Shadow

The release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been highly anticipated by a portion of those who love video game adaptations . It’s been a few years since the public last saw Sega’s famously fast, blue critter on the big screen, but he’ll finally return later this year. In the meantime, reports have been swirling around the high-profile 2024 movie schedule entry. A true whopper of a news story made the rounds last week, as it was reported that Keanu Reeves had been cast as Shadow the Hedgehog. That’s yet to be confirmed by the creative team, but movie cast member Idris Elba – who voices Knuckles the Echidna – did share some thoughts on the report.

Fans across the Internet expressed excitement about the prospect of the John Wick star lending his pipes to the iconic video game antagonist. Considering that Paramount Studios has yet to confirm that he’s part of the Sonic 3 cast , it’s not surprising that some are looking for answers. One such entity to inquire about the reported casting was our sister site, Total Film , who asked for Idris Elba’s take while chatting with him. And the British actor’s comments on the subject might not be quite what you’re expecting:

I heard the rumors. Yeah, I know nothing. But wow, Keanu, yeah? Big tings.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Some might be tempted to think that this is simply the Luther actor’s way of deflecting the question. In a lot of cases, those who do voiceover work for the same productions, don’t end up working together in the booth. So it’s incredibly possible that Idris Elba not only hasn’t worked with Keanu Reeves but doesn’t even know if he’s actually part of the movie. It’s honestly interesting to think about the notion that Elba could be a co-star of the Matrix icon and be out of the loop about it.

Of course, the Suicide Squad alum isn’t totally ignorant in regard to what lies ahead in the highly anticipated threequel. As is customary for a major franchise like Sonic though, actors are required to keep secrets that they’re privy to. The fan-favorite star, while speaking with Total Film, went on to acknowledge the level of uncertainty regarding what he’s free to say. On top of that, he added a cryptic tease:

I’m not allowed to say what I know about Sonic 3. … Everything’s in increments, right? So if that [hand in the middle] was Sonic 1, that [hand higher up] is Sonic 2 then Sonic 3 [puts hand even higher]. Ding ding ding ding.

What we might be able to glean from his sentiments is that the third movie is going to up the ante. Only a few story details are known at this time, but the first footage of the flick was revealed at CinemaCon earlier this month, where CinemaBlend was present. The tease featured Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, who’s revealed to have gained weight and is depressed since being foiled by Sonic a second time. The humorously maniacal scientist was ultimately reenergized by the knowledge that Shadow has been located. And, of course, the newly minted challenger will do battle with the titular hedgehog and his cohorts. With any hope, that’ll be a sight to behold.

One would imagine that Idris Elba’s character will have a solid role and have experienced some major growth coming off his spinoff TV show, Knuckles , which has a great cast . Like so many, I look forward to seeing what lies ahead in the threequel. And, while Keanu Reeves’ casting is still unconfirmed, the notion of hearing him bounce off Elba, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz (Sonic) and more, has me absolutely giddy.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens in theaters on December 20, 2024 and, in the meantime, all six episodes of Knuckles will be available to Paramount+ subscribers starting on April 26. That same subscription will also allow you to stream the first two films in this live-action franchise.