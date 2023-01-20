Insomniac's Spider-Man Voice Actor Yuri Lowenthal Reacts To His Web-Slinger Appearing In Across The Spider-Verse
This Spider-Man is one of many, many Spider-heroes popping up in Across the Spider-Verse.
f you thought Miles Morales teaming up with Peter B. Parker, the Gwen Stacy version of Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker and Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. As seen in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer, this 2023 movie release will feature A LOT more web-slinging heroes, and that includes the Peter Parker from the 2018 Insomniac video game Spider-Man cameoing. That version of the popular Marvel Comics superhero is voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, and while talking with CinemaBlend, the actor reacted to his Spider-Man being present in Across the Spider-Verse.
I had the pleasure of speaking with Yuri Lowenthal about his upcoming DC movie, the animated, direct-to-video Legion of Super-Heroes, in which he voices Mon-El. Towards the end of our conversation though, I asked what he thought about seeing the Insomniac Spider-Man in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer, as well is if this appearance meant we’d hear him voicing the character in either this movie or next year’s Beyond the Spider-Verse. While Lowenthal only answered the latter inquiry with, “Man, I hope so,” he had this to say about the former:
The tease from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Yuri Lowenthal referenced is when Miles Morales and his allies are visiting the hideout of Chris Pine’s Peter Parker, a.k.a. the original Spider-Man from Miles’ reality who’d recently been killed by Kingpin, and one of the many Spider-suits on display boasts the Insomniac design. But as Lowenthal noted, to go from a costume to the character outright appearing in a movie is a big deal. This marks yet another instance of the Insomniac series’ Spider-Man appearing outside of the video game realm, having already starred in a handful of comic book and novel tie-ins.
To be clear, there’s nothing indicating that the Insomniac Spider-Man will do anything besides cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, unlike with Scarlet Spider, who at least is prominently placed on the poster. But maybe that’s something being kept as a surprise until the release, or maybe he’ll come to the forefront in Beyond the Spider-Verse. Either way, Yuri Lowenthal is pleased that his Spider-Man has become part of a larger world. The voice actor has also played Spider-Man in the 2019 video game Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, as well as played multiple roles in the animated TV show Marvel’s Spider-Man.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spins its web in theaters on June 2, with its new cast members including Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk and Jason Schwartzman as lead antagonist The Spot. The Insomniac Spider-Man continuity is also continuing later this year with Spider-Man 2, which will see Yuri Lowenthal’s Peter Parker and Nadji Jeter’s Miles Morales fighting Tony Todd’s Venom. You can hear Lowenthal as Mon-El when Warner Bros. Home Discovery Entertainment releases Legion of Super-Heroes on Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo and Blu-ray starting February 7.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.