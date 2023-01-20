Insomniac's Spider-Man Voice Actor Yuri Lowenthal Reacts To His Web-Slinger Appearing In Across The Spider-Verse

f you thought Miles Morales teaming up with Peter B. Parker, the Gwen Stacy version of Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker and Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. As seen in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer, this 2023 movie release will feature A LOT more web-slinging heroes, and that includes the Peter Parker from the 2018 Insomniac video game Spider-Man cameoing. That version of the popular Marvel Comics superhero is voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, and while talking with CinemaBlend, the actor reacted to his Spider-Man being present in Across the Spider-Verse.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Yuri Lowenthal about his upcoming DC movie, the animated, direct-to-video Legion of Super-Heroes, in which he voices Mon-El. Towards the end of our conversation though, I asked what he thought about seeing the Insomniac Spider-Man in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer, as well is if this appearance meant we’d hear him voicing the character in either this movie or next year’s Beyond the Spider-Verse. While Lowenthal only answered the latter inquiry with, “Man, I hope so,” he had this to say about the former:

They teased the Insomniac Spider-Man’s suit in the last Into the Spider-Verse film, but to see the character fully realized was super exciting for so many reasons, but I’m just thrilled that our version of Spider-Man has inspired other creators to run with it. Being a huge comic book fan from way back, to ave been part of something that affected, in essence, the Spider-Verse at large, I can’t even believe it’s true.

The tease from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Yuri Lowenthal referenced is when Miles Morales and his allies are visiting the hideout of Chris Pine’s Peter Parker, a.k.a. the original Spider-Man from Miles’ reality who’d recently been killed by Kingpin, and one of the many Spider-suits on display boasts the Insomniac design. But as Lowenthal noted, to go from a costume to the character outright appearing in a movie is a big deal. This marks yet another instance of the Insomniac series’ Spider-Man appearing outside of the video game realm, having already starred in a handful of comic book and novel tie-ins.

To be clear, there’s nothing indicating that the Insomniac Spider-Man will do anything besides cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, unlike with Scarlet Spider, who at least is prominently placed on the poster. But maybe that’s something being kept as a surprise until the release, or maybe he’ll come to the forefront in Beyond the Spider-Verse. Either way, Yuri Lowenthal is pleased that his Spider-Man has become part of a larger world. The voice actor has also played Spider-Man in the 2019 video game Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, as well as played multiple roles in the animated TV show Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spins its web in theaters on June 2, with its new cast members including Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk and Jason Schwartzman as lead antagonist The Spot. The Insomniac Spider-Man continuity is also continuing later this year with Spider-Man 2, which will see Yuri Lowenthal’s Peter Parker and Nadji Jeter’s Miles Morales fighting Tony Todd’s Venom. You can hear Lowenthal as Mon-El when Warner Bros. Home Discovery Entertainment releases Legion of Super-Heroes on Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo and Blu-ray starting February 7.