Why Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Trailer Made Me Surprisingly Emotional

When we first caught a glimpse of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse the upcoming Marvel movie dazzled with visual brilliance. It also knocked everyone’s socks off when Miles Morales’s next adventure was announced as a two part Spider-Man epic story, thanks to a first look trailer that spilled all the beans around this time last year. Now here we are, with another look at what this trip across that crazy multiverse of spiders entails, and it’s surprisingly emotional for the trailer to a comic blockbuster sequel.

Sony Pictures Animation released the latest, and most comprehensive look into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s story thus far, and it looks like it’s been well worth the wait. Action wise, an all out Spider Brawl of multiversal proportions breaks out, and it’s just as thrilling as the angle that Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) from Spider-Man 2099 is somehow an antagonist for Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

However, what really makes this trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse work is the fact that for most of this latest look we’re being sold the emotional weight of this movie. Starting off with a conversation between Miles and his mother Rio (Luna Lauren Valez), we hear mother and son talking about how hard it is for a parent to see their child grow up. This isn’t just the standard “great power/great responsibility” schtick, it’s something greater than that.

Rather than telling Miles Morales to use his journey to protect others with moral respect, Rio is telling Miles to stand up for himself. Fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might be tearing up a little bit at this moment, as another connection starts to form in the wake of that message. Much as his Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) told him with his dying words to “Just keep going,” Miles’ mother is also pushing him forward. The big difference is, she’s added the extra message of remembering who he is as he takes those big leaps into the world.

Seeing this new footage takes the sting off of the fact that we were originally supposed to have seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse by now. Delayed from its October 7, 2022 date, this new animated spectacle was pushed into next summer’s June release date , which assuredly upset fans waiting to jump back into the wonderful world of web-slinging. But when the results look this good, can you really argue against taking the time to get things right?

Again, we still get plenty of action in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s trailer. This is a comic book movie that’s setting up a two-part epic, and as you can see with all of the Spider People trying to fight Miles and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), that’s definitely still in the equation. That being said, plenty of people hold Into the Spider-Verse as their favorite Spider-Man movie, and part of the reason is because of Miles Morales' personal story unfolding as beautifully as it does.