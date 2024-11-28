‘It’s A Delicate Subject’: John David Washington Gets Real About The BTS Discussions He’s Had Regarding Filmmakers Lighting Black Skin For The Screen

When it comes to filmmaking, cinematographers are tasked with effectively filming the shots as envisioned by their directors. Each artisan adds their own creative flair as well. Of all the skills that a director of photography can have, one very specific talent is the ability to effectively film African American skin for the screen. This is a long-discussed topic that’s truly gained steam in recent years, and it’s quite nuanced. Most recently , fan-favorite actor John David Washington weighed in while appearing on CinemaBlend’s podcast.

John David Washington returned to our ReelBlend podcast to talk about his 2024 movie release , The Piano Lesson. During the discussion, the self-professed cinephile talked about the finer details of movie-making. Washington, at one point, briefly mentioned the value of having a DP who can light and film Black skin accordingly. Podcast co-host Jake Hamilton later asked if the actor could expand on that topic, given that there may be some who are unaware of the discussion. Subsequently, Washington shared the following thoughts:

It’s a delicate subject. Because you don’t wanna necessarily harp on it too much. But, at the same time, it is the reality. I did the film Malcolm & Marie [with DP] Marcell [Rév]. Shout out to Marcel. That was a big part of the discussion, especially [with the film] being in black and white and knowing that not too many folks that look like us, particularly in films like that in the black-and-white era, so we wanted to pay homage to that as well.

More on John David Washington (Image credit: Warner Bros./Sony Pictures Releasing) John David Washington Shares His Favorite Performance From His Dad Denzel Washington

The Tenet actor certainly makes a fair point in that this is a “delicate” subject and in the fact that while it’s not something that should be harped on, it’s still important to be conscious of it. For years, there have been films in which African American talent have appeared somewhat dimly lit due to a lack of adequate lighting. It’s great to say, though, that DPs are becoming more conscious of that and incorporating this skill into their repertoires. Rachel Morrison (Fruitvale Station and Black Panther), James Laxton (Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk) and Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) alone are testaments to that.

But, again, this is a complex topic and goes beyond the simple notion of lighting Black actors effectively on the big and small screens. John David Washington conveyed that very notion while recalling more of his collaboration with Marcell Rév on the super emotional Malcolm & Marie as well as Spike Lee's Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman:

I think it’s not just how to light certain skin, but there’s a rhythm of the way [DPs] capture certain rhythms and certain cultural references and behavior. It’s all a part of it, it’s all-encompassing, and it takes special, open artists to do it. I mean, Marcel, he loves hip hop music. We had debates about who the best Wu-Tang Clan rap member and things like that. When you’re able to talk to your DPs and your teammates like that, I think they can capture you in a way that they wouldn’t necessarily know how to if they didn’t know you in that regard. Chayse [Irvin] was the same thing in BlacKkKlansman. We would watch films together – he and Spike and I – of the genre of what [the filmmakers] were trying to go for. So like, being able to have those conversations, I think, do aid in the look of the film.

Considering how well the critically acclaimed drama The Piano Lesson is shot, I’d imagine that director Malcolm Washington (John David’s brother) had some keen discussions with DP Mike Gioulakis. Not only does Gioulakis manage to effectively film the Black ensemble, but he also captures the tone and spirit of the film’s 1930s backdrop. The cinematographer’s work contributes to an adaptation of August Wilson’s renowned play that serves as a moving piece on generational trauma .