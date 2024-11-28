‘It’s A Delicate Subject’: John David Washington Gets Real About The BTS Discussions He’s Had Regarding Filmmakers Lighting Black Skin For The Screen
This is a topic that needs to be illuminated.
When it comes to filmmaking, cinematographers are tasked with effectively filming the shots as envisioned by their directors. Each artisan adds their own creative flair as well. Of all the skills that a director of photography can have, one very specific talent is the ability to effectively film African American skin for the screen. This is a long-discussed topic that’s truly gained steam in recent years, and it’s quite nuanced. Most recently, fan-favorite actor John David Washington weighed in while appearing on CinemaBlend’s podcast.
John David Washington returned to our ReelBlend podcast to talk about his 2024 movie release, The Piano Lesson. During the discussion, the self-professed cinephile talked about the finer details of movie-making. Washington, at one point, briefly mentioned the value of having a DP who can light and film Black skin accordingly. Podcast co-host Jake Hamilton later asked if the actor could expand on that topic, given that there may be some who are unaware of the discussion. Subsequently, Washington shared the following thoughts:
The Tenet actor certainly makes a fair point in that this is a “delicate” subject and in the fact that while it’s not something that should be harped on, it’s still important to be conscious of it. For years, there have been films in which African American talent have appeared somewhat dimly lit due to a lack of adequate lighting. It’s great to say, though, that DPs are becoming more conscious of that and incorporating this skill into their repertoires. Rachel Morrison (Fruitvale Station and Black Panther), James Laxton (Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk) and Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) alone are testaments to that.
But, again, this is a complex topic and goes beyond the simple notion of lighting Black actors effectively on the big and small screens. John David Washington conveyed that very notion while recalling more of his collaboration with Marcell Rév on the super emotional Malcolm & Marie as well as Spike Lee's Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman:
Considering how well the critically acclaimed drama The Piano Lesson is shot, I’d imagine that director Malcolm Washington (John David’s brother) had some keen discussions with DP Mike Gioulakis. Not only does Gioulakis manage to effectively film the Black ensemble, but he also captures the tone and spirit of the film’s 1930s backdrop. The cinematographer’s work contributes to an adaptation of August Wilson’s renowned play that serves as a moving piece on generational trauma.
The discussion revolving around how Black skin is filmed will surely continue. However, I’d hope that as that happens, people will take note of John David Washington’s cerebral sentiments. The actual process of lighting and filming African American talent is important but so is a DP capturing the touchstones that are synonymous with our culture. Do yourself a favor and keep track of this discussion. Also, watch Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, Ray Fisher and more by streaming The Piano Lesson with a Netflix subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.