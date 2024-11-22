‘Sings The Song Of A People’: As The Piano Lesson Hits Netflix, Critics Weigh In On The ‘Potent’ Family Drama
Malcolm Washington makes his directorial debut.
Denzel Washington produces what is very much a family affair in The Piano Lesson, which hit the Netflix schedule November 22 after a limited theatrical release. The two-time Oscar winner serves as a producer on the film — an adaptation of one of playwright August Wilson’s most influential projects — while son Malcolm Washington makes his directorial debut and John David Washington stars as Boy Willie Charles. Critics had the chance to screen the movie before its release on the 2024 movie calendar, and they’re raving about the haunting family drama.
In The Piano Lesson, a family in the 1930s argues over a 137-year-old piano, as Doaker Charles (played by Samuel L. Jackson who originated the role of Boy Willie in 1987 at the Yale Repertory Theatre) explains the instrument’s legacy and how it pays homage to their ancestors as Boy Willie wants to sell it. Our own Corey Chichizola said while it has its flaws, The Piano Lesson is a moving piece on generational trauma, writing:
Many critics are lauding Danielle Deadwyler in particular for her performance as Berniece, and Carla Renata of The Wrap also notes that Samuel L. Jackson is hilarious. Meanwhile, John David Washington turns in his best performance to date as Boy Willie, who — along with Deadwyler — is the dynamic cinematic duo Renata never knew she needed. The critic writes:
Robert Daniels of ScreenDaily agrees the adaptation is executed perfectly with the help of its powerhouse performances. Daniels says Black audiences and awards voters will resonate with The Piano Lesson. He continues:
Steph Green of Empire also praises Danielle Deadwyler but overall doesn’t see much elevation from the stage production to the screen. Green gives the film 3 out of 5 stars, saying:
Maureen Lee Lenker of EW grades the movie an A-, saying The Piano Lesson packs a message so powerful about trauma and the necessity of confronting it that audiences will be thinking about this one long after its 2-hour runtime. The critic continues:
The above critics seem to agree this is one of the best movies to stream on Netflix, and that’s further bolstered by its 90% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If this offering from the Washington family sounds like it will resonate with you, fire up that Netflix subscription, because it’s available to stream now.
