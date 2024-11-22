‘Sings The Song Of A People’: As The Piano Lesson Hits Netflix, Critics Weigh In On The ‘Potent’ Family Drama

Denzel Washington produces what is very much a family affair in The Piano Lesson , which hit the Netflix schedule November 22 after a limited theatrical release. The two-time Oscar winner serves as a producer on the film — an adaptation of one of playwright August Wilson’s most influential projects — while son Malcolm Washington makes his directorial debut and John David Washington stars as Boy Willie Charles. Critics had the chance to screen the movie before its release on the 2024 movie calendar , and they’re raving about the haunting family drama.

In The Piano Lesson, a family in the 1930s argues over a 137-year-old piano, as Doaker Charles ( played by Samuel L. Jackson who originated the role of Boy Willie in 1987 at the Yale Repertory Theatre) explains the instrument’s legacy and how it pays homage to their ancestors as Boy Willie wants to sell it. Our own Corey Chichizola said while it has its flaws, The Piano Lesson is a moving piece on generational trauma , writing:

Is it better to honor the past even if it's painful, or to move forward and upward? The way the supernatural element of the story is woven into the film's more grounded central question also helps to really tell this story. This leads up to a finale that allows the entire narrative to pay off in a big way. All that being said, I don't think that The Piano Lesson is a perfect film. The movie's pacing and runtime bogged it down at points, which is no doubt because it's an adaptation of a full stage play.

Many critics are lauding Danielle Deadwyler in particular for her performance as Berniece, and Carla Renata of The Wrap also notes that Samuel L. Jackson is hilarious. Meanwhile, John David Washington turns in his best performance to date as Boy Willie, who — along with Deadwyler — is the dynamic cinematic duo Renata never knew she needed. The critic writes:

With performances that will resonate and a directorial debut that will not soon be forgotten, The Piano Lesson is a lesson in love, friendship and family. It serves as a reminder that generational wealth is not just monetary, but emotionally and genetically tied to our ancestors.

Robert Daniels of ScreenDaily agrees the adaptation is executed perfectly with the help of its powerhouse performances. Daniels says Black audiences and awards voters will resonate with The Piano Lesson. He continues:

Deadwyler is the heart and soul of a film whose every inch is deeply felt. The chipped paint and worn walls make Bernice’s home lived in; the overwhelming burst of celestial lighting fills the frame with warmth; the survivor’s guilt carried north by many African Americans during the Great Migration takes hold. Sometimes the Southern Gothic derived bumps in the night are not wholly interwoven, and the narrative can lose its propulsiveness due to the abundant characters and storylines. Yet The Piano Lesson is not only a strong debut by Malcolm Washington, but also sings the song of a people with uncommon reverence.

Steph Green of Empire also praises Danielle Deadwyler but overall doesn’t see much elevation from the stage production to the screen. Green gives the film 3 out of 5 stars, saying:

There are certainly lively scenes — such as the opening piano-heist flashback, set during Fourth Of July festivities; some pleasingly kinetic musical-hall sequences featuring music legend Erykah Badu; and most significantly, the moments where Berniece and Boy Willie lock horns on how best to pay tribute to their ancestors. Washington wrestles with ideas of legacy and how one should honour one’s forebears. But the film rarely elevates the play’s action in a significant way, the transitions between comedy, drama and horror sometimes feeling clumsy. It’s a shame, because when Washington does flex his budding directorial muscles, The Piano Lesson finds its melody.

Maureen Lee Lenker of EW grades the movie an A-, saying The Piano Lesson packs a message so powerful about trauma and the necessity of confronting it that audiences will be thinking about this one long after its 2-hour runtime. The critic continues:

Malcolm Washington makes his directorial debut with the film and it's a potent showcase for his visionary, promising skills as a filmmaker. There are segments of The Piano Lesson, particularly in the early expository sequences, that feel a bit stagey and indebted to the work's theatrical origins. But, by and large, Washington both expands and zooms in on the world in uniquely cinematic ways, whether it be his evocative flashbacks or his use of camera tricks to heighten the text's supernatural elements.

The above critics seem to agree this is one of the best movies to stream on Netflix , and that’s further bolstered by its 90% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes . If this offering from the Washington family sounds like it will resonate with you, fire up that Netflix subscription , because it’s available to stream now.