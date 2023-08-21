John David Washington Shares His Favorite Performance From His Dad Denzel Washington

John David Washington may be the son of acclaimed actor, Denzel Washington, but the Amsterdam actor is a movie star in his own right. He led the Christopher Nolan-directed film Tenet and received praise for his roles in BlacKkKlansman and Malcolm and Marie. Like his father, he always seeks out great directors and interesting projects. And just like many of us, he's also a massive fan of his dad’s movies, and recently revealed which performance is his favorite.

Great actors take inspiration from other actors, and this is the same for the Beckett star, who revealed his favorite movie performances of all time. Washington named Robert De Niro's work in Raging Bull and Heath Ledger's turn as the Joker in The Dark Knight and more. He also didn’t hesitate to shout out one of his father’s most iconic roles, that of Malcolm X in Spike Lee’s 1992 biopic. On why he holds that role in such high regard, he told the Academy's A.frame magazine:

It is almost impossible to play someone who is so well-known and memorable. I have never seen anyone embody the spirit of someone who lived the way Denzel did.

It’s a great choice and certainly of the most memorable performances ever given by Denzel Washington. He truly captured the essence of the fierce civil rights leader and effortlessly portrayed the noted figure on screen. The Training Day star was ultimately nominated for an Oscar for his work, though he infamously lost to Scent of a Women's Al Pacino. Many believe Malcolm X deserved an Oscar, as Washington's performance (and the film as a whole) is still highly regarded to this day.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While John David Washington went with Malcom X as a highlight from his father’s filmography, the actor could’ve truly gone with any of a number of iconic performances from Denzel. His Oscar-winning role in Training Day remains legendary, and the flick is still one of the most re-watchable movies ever. His performances in Glory and Fences also deserve to be in the conversation, as they've cemented him as one of the best actors of all time. It’s honestly hard to choose just one but, I'd say he landed on a nice choice with the epic biopic

It's fitting that the younger Washington would single out the Spike Lee-helmed drama. Lee is one of the most significant collaborators Denzel has ever had as, together, they've made four films. That partnership seeped into the next generation, as John David starred in the Lee-directed film, BlacKkKlansman. His performance is incredible, and it's hard not to see the parallels between him and his father as thespians. While Denzel's legacy may stay with him throughout his career, John David is certainly carving out a lane for himself. And if he keeps developing at this pace, he could churn out some performances that surpass those of his dad.

You can catch the star in his latest film, The Creator, which is set to hit theaters on September 29th as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. You can also check out his father's influential performance in Malcolm X, which is available for anyone with a Prime Video subscription to rent.