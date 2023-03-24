'John Wick: Chapter 4' Interviews With Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane And More Cast Members
Watch the 'John Wick' cast have a grand time talking about 'Chapter 4.'
"John Wick: Chapter 4" stars Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Laurence Fishburne (Bowery King), Lance Reddick (Charon), Ian McShane (Winston), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shimazu), Shamier Anderson (Tracker) and director Chad Stahelski discuss the latest "John Wick" film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Asst. Managing Editor Eric Eisenberg. Topics include the most intense "John Wick 4" stunts, Ana De Armas in the upcoming "John Wick" spinoff “Ballerina,” and even how Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt would stand up against John Wick. Plus, we tried to get something about "Constantine 2" out of Keanu Reeves.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:28 - Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski Discuss The Wild Stair Sequence
01:30 - Ian McShane/Lance Reddick Hilariously Imagine Their Character’s Lives Outside The Continental
02:20 - Bowery King’s Backstory According to Laurence Fishburne
03:25 - Tracker And Shimazu’s Backstories According To Shamier Anderson And Hiroyuki Sanada
05:15 - The John Wick Movies Have a Special Way of Celebrating Stuntmen Who Get ‘Killed’ by Keanu Reeves
06:05 - Why Keanu Reeves Loves Training For ‘John Wick’
07:05 - John Wick vs. Ethan Hunt: Keanu Reeves Has The Most Keanu Reeves Response (And Gushes About Tom Cruise)
08:20 - Lance Reddick/Ian Mcshane on Working with Ana De Armas in ‘Ballerina’
09:05 - Chad Stahelski Dishes on the ‘John Wick’ Spinoff, ‘Ballerina’
10:15 - Laurence Fishburne On Potentially Returning For ‘Ballerina’
11:15 - Hiroyuki Sanada on Working with Fellow Kung-Fu Legend Donnie Yen
12:00 - Did Winston Try to Kill John Wick In 'Chapter 3?' Ian McShane/Lance Reddick Respond
13:00 - Keanu Reeves on Potentially Going Blond for 'Constantine 2'
