Jon Bernthal Shares The Lesson He Learned From Origin That He Passed Onto His Kids
Jon Bernthal shares the lessons he learned working on Ava DuVernay's film with CinemaBlend.
If you’ve seen Ava DuVernay’s deeply emotional film Origin, you were likely greatly impacted by its story about caste and the negative impact of hierarchy and prejudice. It’s a deep, educational and heart-pounding story about the creation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, and it left me feeling inspired and like I’d learned about how to make the world better. Jon Bernthal felt a similar way, and when I interviewed him about this film, he told me about what he took away from working on Origin, and the lessons he’s passed on to his kids.
In DuVernay’s film on the 2024 movie schedule, Jon Bernthal plays Isabel’s husband Brett, who tragically died early in the process of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents' creation. Bernthal starred opposite Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s Isabel, and the two portrayed the beautiful and meaningful relationship between Brett and Isabel, which showed the author’s significant other consistently defying the caste system. While speaking with me about what he personally learned about his character as well as caste, Bernthal said:
Jon Bernthal and his real-life wife Erin Angel have been married since 2010, and they share three children. As he said, he tries to teach his young ones about the importance of celebrating difference and inclusion. Continuing to speak about how Origin impacted him, The Punisher star said:
Along with Origin and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents being “a love letter” to Brett and those Isabel lost, as well as a sweeping historical epic, it’s also a lesson about the power of class and the destruction it can cause.
Like Bernthal, the lessons in Origin are ones I want to pass along. Ava DuVernay didn’t shy away from putting heavy subject matter on screen, and she was able to tell Isabel Wilkerson’s personal and professional stories surrounding caste in an accessible and impactful way.
Overall, the subject matter of Origin as well as the cast’s performances and DuVernay’s brilliant direction make it clear why this is one of Jon Bernthal’s best movies. Clearly, making it impacted him, and he learned lessons about society and caste that he’s passed on to his family, and I think many folks who see this film will do the same. I know I will.
