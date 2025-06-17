Tyler Perry's Straw Is Devastating, And It Felt Deeply Personal To Me In A Way I Need To Talk About

So I'm going to be honest with you and say that I'm not a huge Tyler Perry fan, but I think that's honestly been for the better – let me explain.

I do enjoy these films – I really think you can't go a lifetime without watching and laughing hysterically at at least one of the Madea movies . However, because I tend to lean more towards dramatic movies or fantasy films, comedies often get lost in the ever-changing landscape of cinema these days. There's just so much to watch.

However, when I was effectively utilizing my Netflix subscription by browsing around, I came across Straw. I noticed that Straw was number one, which is an excellent achievement for the streaming service. Netflix makes so many original films that might fall under the radar, so anytime one from the Netflix schedule pops off, I'm here for it.

I was sick and tired, and I decided to press play... and I really didn't expect it to break me as it did.

The Movie Itself Is Raw And Connects To So Many People

Before I get into what exactly got to me, I have to give the movie its flowers because, man, this film hits hard.

If you don't know what Straw is about, it stars Taraji P. Henson. It's about a woman hitting her last straw after a string of failures lined up her day, from not having enough money for her daughter's school to being evicted, to job issues and much more. This leads to a desperate decision from her that turns her entire life upside down.

Straw…hits really hard. I can already tell why this movie connected with so many people because, truthfully, the story it tells is raw and honest. We live in a world with billions and billions of people. I'm sure there have been plenty of viewers out there who were watching Straw and saw themselves in Janiyah's (Henson) character, and for that, I give the movie a lot of props.

I've Never Known The Struggles Of Motherhood, But Straw Made Me Appreciate My Mom A Whole Lot More

Something else that I didn't necessarily connect with in Straw but that I appreciated nonetheless was the struggles of motherhood. I'm only twenty-six right now, and while having a family in the future is something I've thought about, I'm still not there yet and couldn't imagine going through what Janiyah goes through for her daughter in Straw.

And truthfully, I found myself getting teary-eyed watching her and then felt the need to call my mom right after.

I've mentioned this before, but watching a movie where a mother actively struggles to provide for her children always hits me hard. I always grew up with a roof over my head, food on my plate, and a bed to sleep in. I never had to worry about that because my parents, especially my mother, made it their mission never to let me know.

Now, as an adult, I've started to talk with them more about their struggles when I was a child, and everything they went through in order to provide. And this film really made me connect and appreciate my mother in a way I didn't even think possible.

Don't get me wrong, I've always loved my mother, and we connect a lot – I get my love of books, the best horror movies , fantasy, and so much more from her. But sometimes it takes a film to transport you back to those moments, truly, and I have to admit that I did call my mother after this to say I loved her and thank her for everything she's done for me.

However, while that was personal to me, there's another aspect of this movie that hit harder — and I think many people will understand why.

But I Felt Myself Break When I Realized Just How Much I Connected With Those Horrible Days

I…have not been good.

Well, that's a bit dramatic, but my time in 2025 has been a bit harder than most, and life has been throwing some extra curveballs in with plenty of other drama that has made me feel like I'm on Grounded mode in The Last of Us.

That's an intense cut, but my gamers will understand.

Either way, I have had so many horrible days. Maybe not to her extent – thankfully, I've never had to worry about eviction, but I have had days regarding medical emergencies, bad phone calls, and moments where it feels like the pain won't end. It's depressing, heart-shattering, soul-crushing in a way where it's hard to get up the next day.

And while everything Janiyah did was for her daughter, I connected so personally with the aspect that those days, when everything falls apart, are awful, and it truly feels like there is no end. I got super emotional – I cried a little and went through several tissue boxes. But honestly, I think I needed that.



There are so few movies nowadays that feel grounded and down-to-earth, where anyone can connect with them if they dig deep enough, and this is one of those.

The Ending Also Tore Me Apart In A Way I Didn't Expect

Warning: If you haven't seen Straw, skip this section!

And the ending… god, the Straw ending .

Talk about a gut punch. Again, I'm not a mother, and I have never experienced the loss of a child, but to find out at the very end that this entire day that Janiyah has gone through has all been for nothing and that her daughter being alive was all just a hallucination? Yeouch. I felt that. Hard.

It's a great twist in so many ways. I give my kudos to Perry and his writing team. But god, that kind of pain is like a knife stabbed in the gut and then twirled to make the wound even deeper. I love it and hate it at the same time.

Tyler Perry Has Gone In Such A Great Dramatic Direction, And I Need So Much More

If Tyler Perry keeps going in this direction, I'm going to have to watch a lot more of his films. Again, his comedy is enjoyable, but I have particularly loved his dramatic turns and the movies he has released.

I loved The Six Triple Eight and the inspiring story behind that, but I also love this – the kind of movie where so many people, regardless of gender, race, or whatever, can relate to these moments. Honestly, these are the kind of films we need on our 2025 movie schedule or beyond that – the ones with love and adoration poured into them that you can't help but love, too.

If you haven't seen Straw, you can check it out on Netflix right now. But if you have, well, have you called your mom to tell her you love her yet? I need to do it again.