Kaitlyn Dever Shares One Booksmart Character She’d Like To See Get The Spotlight In A Sequel

One of the best comedies in recent memory was Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart. The coming-of-age movie is about two best friends (played by Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever) who’ve been too busy studying throughout high school to party, but decide to finally go for it right before graduation. Although Wilde recently pursued a completely different film in the drama-filled thriller, Don’t Worry Darling , could a sequel or spinoff happen at some point?

We’d love to see it. And it came up in CinemaBlend’s recent conversation with Kaitlyn Dever for one of her latest movies, Rosaline. Since the comedy places a Shakespeare side character, Romeo’s ex, at the forefront, I asked the actress if there was a supporting character from one of her other movies she’d like to see get the spotlight. Obviously things went to Booksmart immediately. In her words:

I think seeing Noah Galvin and exploring his perspective would be a dream come true. I mean, his character George is just iconic and I'd love to see a George film.

If you need some refreshing on her answer, Noah Galvin played George, a theater kid who is somewhat of the school’s resident mean queen in Booksmart. He stole so many of the scenes of in the 2019 movie, such as bragging about living in Barcelona, doing karaoke to Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know,” hosting his extravagant murder mystery party or bantering with Beanie Feldstein’s Molly.

Like many of us, my own favorite supporting character in Booksmart is Gigi, marvelously played by the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd. When I threw that idea out there, Kaitlyn Dever said this:

That's my next thing I was gonna say, like maybe Billie Lourd would be amazing, and she's also iconic in that movie. I mean, both, honestly. Both of them. Both of them. They could be in the movie together.

In other words, we just need another Booksmart, right? It would certainly be fun to see the comedy continue from another character’s perspective and both of those are inspired choices. Booksmart might go down in history as one of the best women-led buddy comedies , can we get more of the hilarity Olivia Wilde crafted... please?

Dever seemed up for it on the heels of starring in Rosaline, which is now available to stream with a Hulu subscription . The movie based on Romeo and Juliet is filled with twists on the original tragedy and stars Minnie Driver, Kyle Allen, Sean Teale and Isabela Merced. The movie received positive praise from critics and audiences overall – check out our Rosaline review .

Booksmart ends with Dever and Feldstein’s characters having to go separate ways for the summer to follow their respective dreams after high school. Maybe there could be some high school reunion party while their in college or a few years down the road that could be explored? Either way, that movie is an absolute gem, I’m turning it on immediately.