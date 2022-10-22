Hulu’s Rosaline Cast Really Loved Shooting The Twist Ending To Romeo And Juliet
That's not what Shakespeare wrote...?
SPOILERS are ahead for Rosaline, now streaming with a Hulu subscription.
The latest in Shakespearean inspiration recently came in the form of Rosaline, a comedy that imagines Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of Rosaline, Romeo’s ex. During filming, the cast had loads of fun doing their own spin on the classic tragedy, but as they all seemed to agree, it was Rosaline’s twist ending that was an especially memorable day on set.
When CinemaBlend spoke with the cast of Rosaline, we spoke about the changes they got to make to the iconic story by telling it as a comedy through Rosaline’s eyes. They all agreed the ending was the best time on set, including Minnie Driver, who said this to us:
Minnie Driver plays the Nurse in Rosaline, which is also a pivotal character in the original play. Except for Rosaline, the actress got to bring her hilarious charms to the role. As she shared, the scene where Romeo and Juliet play dead was a blast to bring to life on set. The movie’s director, Karen Maine, echoed these sentiments, adding:
Sean Teale, who plays a new character named Dario, agreed that the end was the best scene too. In his words:
One of the biggest storylines of Romeo and Juliet is the irony of the two of them dying for one another, but in Rosaline, they switched things up. In this version, it’s only a front to show the two houses that they’re flawed before Romeo and Juliet escape them to be in love without any family drama. Except as they go away on their boat, they start to realize that being starcrossed may have been the main draw of their passion as they get into an awkward conversation about pizza preferences.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Rosaline’s Romeo, Kyle Allen, the actor admitted that they spoke on set about another match for Romeo: Dario. Amazing, right? Oh well, at least Rosaline provides ample laughs. CinemaBlend gave the movie a 3 out of 5 in our Rosaline review, and critics and audiences liked the twist overall.
In our interviews with the Rosaline cast, the movie’s Juliet actress, Isabela Merced, teased her upcoming Madame Web role a bit as well. Following the Disney/Hulu release, check out what Disney movie releases are coming up next here on CinemaBlend.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.