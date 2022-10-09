The Best Women-Led Buddy Comedy Casts And How To Watch The Movies

When it comes to some of the best comedies out there, there are plenty that come to mind where I know that no matter how many times I watch them, I will always laugh. From older movies to more recent ones, there’s no denying my unyielding love for these comedies when I’m having a bad day and just need to smile. And, what makes them even more special is that all of them are women–led buddy comedies. I just love them.

From timeless classics like Clueless to newer additions such as Booksmart, these are some of the best women-led buddy comedy movies that have ladies in the lead, and where they are streaming right now.

Clueless (1995)

In this fun '90s movie, Clueless follows Cher, a high schooler in Beverly Hills with a beautiful life, who takes it upon herself to mentor Tai Frasier, an “unhip” girl that she wants to help, but this altruistic act turns her life upside down.

There are so many things I could say about this classic teen film to make you watch it. Truly, it’s one of the best out there. Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are just outstanding as the lead characters, and the performance from the late Brittany Murphy is one I always enjoy. Paul Rudd is in here too , so that’s always a plus as well.

Stream Clueless on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

9 To 5 (1980)

Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 is a comedy that tells the story of three working-class women who band together to take down their egotistical and sexist boss, trying to get back at him for all the pain that he has caused.

9 to 5 talks about important cultural issues and launched these already famous stars to even higher heights. Their chemistry is amazing and so easy to follow, and you can’t help but love the jokes that come as they start to get back at their boss. There’s a reason why a television show, as well as a musical, were developed after the success of the film. I still have the theme going in my head . “Tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen…”

Stream 9 to 5 on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Booksmart (2019)

Jumping to a more recent movie, let’s take a look at the coming of age film , Booksmart. Directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, this film tells the story of two graduating seniors in high school who have lived a pretty safe life. But, on their last day of high school, they decide to do the unthinkable - to break all the rules.

I love Booksmart. With a passion. As I had only graduated high school three years prior to this film coming out, I connected with the main characters with a passion and loved not only the comedy but the heart behind this film. The chemistry between Feldstein and Dever is some of the best I’ve seen in years, and I need them in more movies together.

Stream Booksmart on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

If you want a badass action film mixed with comedy, check out Charlie’s Angels. An update of the classic series, this film follows three women who are special agents and work for a man named Charlie to take on missions that risk their lives on a daily basis.

While I’ve always known Charlie’s Angels to be a little bit more dramatic, I like the change in tone for this film, and it helps that the three leading actresses – Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore – all worked together so well. I’ll be honest and say the plot is pretty generic for a spy movie, but it’s the performances from these actresses that draw you in and make this movie a classic to revisit and laugh to.



The First Wives Club (1996)

Jumping back to the 1990s, we feature one of my favorites, The First Wives Club. Starring Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn, this film based on the book of the same name that tells the story of three women who come together for one sole purpose – when their ex-husbands leave them for women who are younger, they want revenge.

This film is just great from beginning to end. I mean, you already have a knockout when you have comedic legend, Bette Midler, in one of the lead roles, but adding both Keaton and Hawn was such a great move, and they just work together so well. The rest of this cast is stacked, too, but wow, those top three are just the best.

Stream The First Wives Club on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect has become one of my favorites . A freshman in college decides to join an acapella group after her father wishes for her to get more involved, but as performances begin, there’s a lot more wackiness that comes to being in this world than she ever could have imagined.

Pitch Perfect is my version of all those old college movies from the 1970s and '80s. I went into this film thinking this was what college would be like, and to be honest, it wasn't that far from the truth. With a cast that includes Anna Kendrick , Brittany Snow, Rebel freaking Wilson and so many more, it’s key to the comedy’s success.

Stream Pitch Perfect on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

Girls Trip (2017)

I can’t have a list about female-driven comedies and not bring up Girls Trip. This film, starring Tiffany Haddish , Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah follows a group of friends who decide to go on a trip together to a New Orleans music festival in order to connect after a long time of being apart – but of course, nothing is really quite so simple in such a potentially wild city, and craziness ensues.

Girls Trip is the perfect example of how a film can be overly wacky and still be good. There are so many moments in this film that would never happen in real-life, and yet I found myself laughing so hard because the performances from the main cast were just outstanding. Time even rated it one of the best films of 2017.

Bridesmaids (2011)

It would be a literal sin if I didn’t put in Bridesmaids. Directed by Paul Feig , this film starring Kristen Wiig , Maya Rudolph, and so many other amazing actresses tells the story of Annie, who is asked to be the maid of honor at her friend’s wedding and everything just goes downhill from there.

There are so many reasons why you should watch Bridesmaids if you’ve never seen the film before. The whole entire Bridesmaids cast is outstanding, it took Melissa McCarthy’s career to another level, the jokes land every time and there are so many quotable moments (“Help me, I’m poor.”) that this will instantly become one of your favorites for a long time.

Stream Bridesmaids on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Sex And The City (2008)

We don’t kiss and tell here – unless it’s about a sex columnist in New York City. Sex and the City is the spinoff film/sequel of the popular HBO series, Sex and the City, that follows the characters as they prepare for new life changes, from getting older to weddings.

While I wouldn’t suggest watching this film unless you’ve seen the original Sex and the City show, it’s still an entertaining movie with plenty of fun performances from the main actresses. What makes it more fun is that the entire Sex and the City cast is back and it feels the series never ended, furthering the plot with more shenanigans. It even spawned a sequel and a continuation series years later.

Stream Sex and the City on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Baby Mama (2008)

Starring Saturday Night Live alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Baby Mama tells the story of a woman who wants to have a baby, but discovers she is infertile. In order to have a child, she hires a surrogate who turns her life upside down.

I mean, it’s Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. In today’s comedic world, you can’t get better than that. They drive this film and their chemistry together is just out of this world. There’s a reason why they’ve been in several movies after this one. You just gotta love them.

Stream Baby Mama on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

The Heat (2013)

Next up, we have The Heat, starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. This buddy cop comedy film (also directed by Paul Feig) features the story of an FBI agent and a Boston detective teaming up to take down mobsters in the city, but due to conflicting styles of work, their investigation turns...hilarious.

While the plot of the film is as basic as you can get when it comes to a comedy, Bullock and McCarthy have some of the best on-screen chemistry you can get when it comes to buddy cop films. And, I would watch any movie with the two of them over and over if I could.

Stream The Heat on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Outrageous Fortune (1987)

Starring Bette Midler and Shelley Long, Outrageous Fortune tells the story of two women who actually have the same man in their lives – until one day, he vanishes without a trace. Now, despite circumstances, they have to come together in order to find him – and discover that he was not who they thought.

This is the second Bette Midler-starring film on this list for good reason, and that’s because I love her in this with Long. The two work so well together and the fact that they both go through this craziness makes it all the better. The comedic timing is perfect with these two.

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Last but not least, we have A League of Their Own. This sports comedy, released in 1992 and starring a large female ensemble (as well as leading man Tom Hanks ) tells the story of a female baseball team that rises during the second world war in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

You just have to love A League of Their Own. Whether it be its stars like Geena Davis and Madonna, or its story, or the fact that it was one of the first real feminist films I ever saw as a kid, there’s so much to love. It’s so popular that it even garnered a reboot Amazon series years later, featuring a new cast.

There are so many amazing comedy films featuring female stars that you have to check out, and if you haven’t, be sure to watch them soon. Now I’m going to go and watch Bridesmaids for the millionth time.