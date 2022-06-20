Lightyear Had A Different Opening Scene Until Bob Iger Inspired Its Change With One Important Question
Movies go through all sorts of changes en route to the theater. Scripts are rewritten. Scenes get cut out during the editing process. Movie-making is a fluid affair. This tends to happen less on an animated feature, as every sequence takes so long to animate, wasting time on a scene that isn’t going to survive the process doesn’t make sense. But Lightyear, the new Pixar adventure starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and James Brolin, apparently had an alternate opening sequence, which got changed when former Walt Disney Chairperson Bob Iger tossed a question at the film’s director.
Angus MacLane recently sat down with CinemaBlend as part of the press day for Lightyear, and in addition to opening up about the LGBTQ+ moment he pushed to keep in the movie, the director told us his original plans for the movie’s opening. As he explained:
As most of us know by this point (unless you are Patricia Heaton), Lightyear is supposed to be the movie that Andy from Toy Story watched that made him want to own a Buzz Lightyear toy to begin with. The officially licensed toy from the Lightyear movie can’t use Chris Evans’ voice, so it used Tim Allen… and that’s why Allen isn’t voicing Buzz in the new movie. But you can understand why Angus MacLane might have felt the need to overexplain Buzz’s origin in this movie, given that this would have been the first time that audiences were meeting the character. Still, Iger suggesting that they just jump right in with Buzz being a Space Ranger already was the smarter play.
The ending of Lightyear suggests that there are more missions Pixar could tell in this universe, and still not upset the timeline that the studio established with Toy Story. If Lightyear was a success in Andy’s world, the fictional studio behind it no doubt made sequels. Except, Lightyear wasn’t hugely successful in our world, failing to beat Jurassic World: Dominion at the box office and just barely topping the behemoth Top Gun: Maverick in its fourth weekend of screenings. So this might be a one and done.
