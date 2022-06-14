'Lightyear' Interviews | Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi & More!

“Lightyear’s” Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear), Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne), Taika Waititi (Mo Morrison), Dale Soules (Darby Steel), and James Brolin (Zurg), as well as Writer/Director Angus MacLane, Producer Galyn Susman and Composer Michael Giacchino join CinemaBlend to dish on everything you need to know about the latest Disney/Pixar film. Watch to hear how Evans approached the voice of the iconic character, how it felt for Palmer and Waititi to join the "Toy Story" franchise, what happened with that LGBTQ kiss that almost got cut during development, and more!

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro/Adapting Buzz’s Voice Tease

00:20 - How Chris Evans Felt Adapting Tim Allen’s Iconic Buzz Lightyear Voice

00:58 - Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules on Joining The 'Toy Story' Franchise

02:32 - ‘Lightyear’s’ Filmmakers Discuss Adapting The Iconic Character

04:19 - The ‘Lightyear’ Cast On Their Character’s Most Heroic Traits

05:29 - How ‘Lightyears’ Filmmakers Created Fan-Favorite Sidekick, Sox

07:52 - James Brolin Says He’s Ready To Take On Josh Brolin’s Thanos

08:38 - Chris Evans Reveals Whether A Sequel Could Be Coming

08:52 - One Captain America Toy Has A Very Special Voice Behind It

10:16 - What Really Happened With The LGBTQ Kiss That Almost Got Cut

11:15 - Could We Get A Sox Pixar Short?