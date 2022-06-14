'Lightyear' Interviews | Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi & More!
By Mike Reyes , Katie Hughes published
Watch Disney/Pixar's “Lightyear” cast and crew discuss the "Toy Story" spinoff with CinemaBlend.
“Lightyear’s” Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear), Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne), Taika Waititi (Mo Morrison), Dale Soules (Darby Steel), and James Brolin (Zurg), as well as Writer/Director Angus MacLane, Producer Galyn Susman and Composer Michael Giacchino join CinemaBlend to dish on everything you need to know about the latest Disney/Pixar film. Watch to hear how Evans approached the voice of the iconic character, how it felt for Palmer and Waititi to join the "Toy Story" franchise, what happened with that LGBTQ kiss that almost got cut during development, and more!
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro/Adapting Buzz’s Voice Tease
00:20 - How Chris Evans Felt Adapting Tim Allen’s Iconic Buzz Lightyear Voice
00:58 - Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules on Joining The 'Toy Story' Franchise
02:32 - ‘Lightyear’s’ Filmmakers Discuss Adapting The Iconic Character
04:19 - The ‘Lightyear’ Cast On Their Character’s Most Heroic Traits
05:29 - How ‘Lightyears’ Filmmakers Created Fan-Favorite Sidekick, Sox
07:52 - James Brolin Says He’s Ready To Take On Josh Brolin’s Thanos
08:38 - Chris Evans Reveals Whether A Sequel Could Be Coming
08:52 - One Captain America Toy Has A Very Special Voice Behind It
10:16 - What Really Happened With The LGBTQ Kiss That Almost Got Cut
11:15 - Could We Get A Sox Pixar Short?
