Lone Survivor Director Peter Berg Uses A Disturbing Martin Scorsese Example To Prove His Chilling Point About A.I. Technology
Yeah, this is terrifying.
The current labor strike in Hollywood revolves around a number of heated points, from reportable streaming numbers from the likes of Disney, Netflix, or Amazon to the increased role of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in the creative process. Advanced technologies undoubtedly could make certain steps of the industry smoother. But there’s no substitute for the creative input of a human artist, and artificial intelligence can’t match the intuitive contributions of a writer, an actor, a director, or any craftsperson in the entertainment process. At least, not yet, if you listen to Lone Survivor and Patriot’s Day director Peter Berg. But that day is coming. And quickly.
Virtually every creative in Hollywood is concerned about the rapid development of A.I. technologies, and the influence it could have on every aspect of the film, television, and print industries. As such, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are making A.I. a sticking point for labor negotiations, and a lack of settlement is leading to several major movies like Dune: Part Two being delayed. But now’s the time for stability, because Peter Berg says he has seen what is coming. While appearing on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast to promote his Netflix series Painkiller, Berg told the hosts:
It sounds like fear mongering. It’s really not. That’s how rapidly the A.I. technology appears to be evolving. Now, a filmmaker like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, or Christopher Nolan can’t be broken down into an easily replicated formula. That’s how Nolan has been able to create some of the best movies ever made. But you don’t think a movie studio CEO concerned more with the bottom line wouldn’t sacrifice a little to potentially earn a lot? This is where the industry is heading, if the guilds don’t take a stand, the way that they currently are.
But Peter Berg cast a wider net when he told ReelBlend:
Sobering. Almost as sobering as Peter Berg’s Painkiller, which dissects the opioid crisis and the people it tears apart. It’s available now if you have a Netflix subscription, and is definitely worth checking out.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
