The Buzz Over Jimmy Olsen's Rizz Cracks Me Up, But I Need To Talk About Why It's Unsurprising

As Superman continues to soar at the box office , more and more people are falling in love with Clark Kent’s friend, fantastic Daily Planet reporter and rizz god Jimmy Olsen, and it’s hilarious. That’s in part because the film makes Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy a reluctant ladies' man . However, it’s also because all this laughing and love from fans is unsurprising to me, someone who has felt this way about the actor who plays him for a long time.

Jimmy Olsen Has Undeniable Rizz, And The Internet’s Reaction To Him Being A Ladies' Man Makes Me Laugh

Ever since Skyler Gisondo was cast as Jimmy Olsen , I was looking forward to seeing him in Superman, and I wasn’t surprised when he stole some of the scenes he was in. However, the internet seemed a bit taken aback, in the best way, by Jimmy’s charisma and how easily he charmed the ladies, which led to hilarious viral posts like this one from @zoerosebryant :

reluctant rizz god jimmy olsen has gotta be one of gunn’s best bits ever

I also agree that it’s hilarious. Without even trying, Jimmy had the girls of The Daily Planet swooning, and Eve being obsessed with him was truly a highlight of the film.

Watching Eve fawn over him, and his confusion over it all, left me giggling and kicking my feet. That's partially because of Gisondo’s funny performance, partially because I got where Eve was coming from, and partially because I couldn’t believe how imperative Jimmy’s rizz was to defeating Lex Luthor. To quote @spunchbawbII on X:

can’t believe jimmy olsen getting bitches was a crucial part of the movie

It was unexpected, but also made total sense, because how could you resist this guy? He’s just a nice dude with unfathomable charm. Therefore, many fans, like @newromantics02 , who is quoted below, couldn’t help but think:

unfortunately i am these girls whenever i see jimmy olsen onscreen in superman

All of this is hilarious no matter who you are, I’d assume. However, what makes this all even funnier is how unsurprising it is to me, a longtime Skyler Gisondo fan.

As A Longtime Skyler Gisondo Fan, None Of This Suprises Me At All

What cracks me up even more about the internet fawning over Jimmy Olsen is the fact that I’ve been essentially doing this for a very long time. Years before Superman’s release on the 2025 movie schedule , I became aware of Gisondo’s rizz, for lack of a better term, and anytime I see him on screen, I fall in love.

This happened for the first time with the 2019 movie Booksmart (you can stream it now with an Amazon Prime subscription ), which was also the first project I consciously saw Gisondo in – I had also seen him in Psych and Once Upon a Time, but he had smaller roles and I didn’t remember him. However, when I saw Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, I was floored by his unforgettable character, Jared.

(Image credit: United Artists Releasing)

Jared has no right to be a rizz god, but he is. He’s a confident, corny and hilarious dude who throws wild parties for himself and wears T-shirts that have pictures of himself wearing a T-shirt with himself on it (I know that’s confusing, but you can see it in the image above). He also says things like “Jere-bear comin’ at you from all angles,” he refers to his car as the “S.S. Lit As Fuck,” and he loves airplanes and musicals. He’s ridiculous; however, he’s so authentically himself and cares so much for his friends that I couldn’t help but fall in love.

The guy is just so cute and irresistible, and the same is true for Jimmy Olsen. Gisondo plays both so genuinely, and both characters are confident in their own totally unique way. It’s why I’ve been such a fan for so long, and I think it’s why the ladies love this Superman character.

So, no, I’m not shocked by the love for Jimmy at all, and I’m so happy that the actor who plays him is getting the adoration he deserves.