The Strikes Are Majorly Messing With The Movies Release Schedule Coming Up, And It’s A Gigantic Bummer

For the first time in over six decades, both the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America have taken to the streets with picket signs. If you’re not up-to-date, check out the timeline for a refresher. Writers initiated their strike on May 2. Then, on July 13, Screen Actors Guild President and television legend Fran Drescher confirmed that actors would join the writers in their labor action, starting at midnight on July 14. This unprecedented collective action comes as tension rises between studios and unions over issues like fair wages, self-tape auditions, AI-generated roles, and more, which is majorly messing with the movie release schedule. And it’s a gigantic bummer.

So, what's the impact on us, the viewers? In simple terms, actors are out of roles, writers have put down their pens, and movie sets are gathering dust. Many movies slated for the 2023 movie release schedule and 2024 movies are already delayed, including the much-anticipated Dune Part 2 . While there's talk that Gladiator 2 might keep filming using body doubles and extras, most film projects have hit the pause button. This holdup affects more than just high-profile films like Deadpool 3 ; many other projects also feel the pain. Let's dig deeper.

A Heartbreaking List Of What’s Delayed:

Challengers: If you've been eagerly waiting for a drama that combines tennis and love triangles, prepare for some disappointment. The much-anticipated film Challengers, featuring Zendaya in a role she trained intensively for, has been rescheduled for an April 26, 2024 release.

If you've been eagerly waiting for a drama that combines tennis and love triangles, prepare for some disappointment. The much-anticipated film Challengers, featuring Zendaya in a role she trained intensively for, has been rescheduled for an April 26, 2024 release. Problemista: one of the upcoming A24 movies is pushing back its August 4 release "to support filmmaker Torres."

one of the upcoming A24 movies is pushing back its August 4 release "to support filmmaker Torres." Minecraft: Warner Bros. long in-production video game adaptations suspends the start of filming with no current release date.

Warner Bros. long in-production video game adaptations suspends the start of filming with no current release date. The Movie Critic: We are going to have to wait for Quentin Tarantino’s final film as he is pushing his next project to an unknown date.

We are going to have to wait for Quentin Tarantino’s final film as he is pushing his next project to an unknown date. Mortal Kombat 2: The sequel to the popular WB reboot, which features a star-studded cast, has halted production. It was initially set to conclude filming by September.

The sequel to the popular WB reboot, which features a star-studded cast, has halted production. It was initially set to conclude filming by September. G20: According to EW, just 48 hours after her forthcoming movie received a waiver from the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild, Viola Davis has stated that she's putting the project on hold to stand in solidarity with the ongoing strikes.

According to EW, just 48 hours after her forthcoming movie received a waiver from the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild, Viola Davis has stated that she's putting the project on hold to stand in solidarity with the ongoing strikes. Bad Boys 4: The update for Will Smith's action sequel is that it is postponed to June 14, 2024.

The update for Will Smith's action sequel is that it is postponed to June 14, 2024. Untitled Joseph Kosinski Film: Brad Pitt will be taking a two-month pit stop on his untitled Joseph Kosinski film, in which he plays a Formula One driver coming out of retirement.

Brad Pitt will be taking a two-month pit stop on his untitled Joseph Kosinski film, in which he plays a Formula One driver coming out of retirement. Kraven the Hunter: Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Sony Spider-Man Universe film, which recently dropped its first trailer, has been pushed all the way to August 30, 2024, leaving fans thirsting for the Kraven saga.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Sony Spider-Man Universe film, which recently dropped its first trailer, has been pushed all the way to August 30, 2024, leaving fans thirsting for the Kraven saga. Untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel: We went from getting a new Ghostbusters movie for Christmas to waiting until Easter 2024. So much for spooky holiday spirits.

We went from getting a new Ghostbusters movie for Christmas to waiting until Easter 2024. So much for spooky holiday spirits. Untitled Karate Kid Film: The next Karate Kid flick is pushing its dojo showdown to December 13, 2024.

The next Karate Kid flick is pushing its dojo showdown to December 13, 2024. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: Now has an unknown release date.

Now has an unknown release date. Wicked: The highly anticipated musical has paused filming with reportedly only ten days of production left.

The highly anticipated musical has paused filming with reportedly only ten days of production left. Whitebird: The sequel to the well-received Wonder, featuring Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren, initially slated for 2022 and then moved to August 18, 2023, is now expected to debut this winter, depending on the outcome of the ongoing strike.

The sequel to the well-received Wonder, featuring Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren, initially slated for 2022 and then moved to August 18, 2023, is now expected to debut this winter, depending on the outcome of the ongoing strike. Mission: Impossible 8: Also delayed until further notice due to the strike.

Also delayed until further notice due to the strike. Dune 2: The continuation of the tale of Paul Atreides is being pushed back to March 15, 2024.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Why It’s a Major Bummer After the Box Office Momentum:

The ongoing strikes have led to numerous film delays, and the list keeps growing. While I fully support the strike for better wages and working conditions, it's a bittersweet moment for cinema fans. When we thought the industry was rebounding—with films like Barbie breaking insane box office milestones and Oppenheimer nearing the billion-dollar mark —this comes as a harsh reality check. The world of cinema, which seemed like it was on the upswing, is now fraught with uncertainties.

It's not just the big studios that are affected; independent theaters, which are already in a precarious position, face another challenging period due to these delays. This is a pivotal time for both the talent in front of and behind the camera, as well as the entire theater industry. The following year will indeed be a test of resilience for all involved.

Keep an eye on CinemaBlend for updates about film delays and the strike's status.