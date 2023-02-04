M. Night Shyamalan Does Have A Movie He’d Want To Wipe From His Filmography, But There’s A Twist

M. Night Shyamalan’s career is long and varied, to say the least. The filmmaker is known for writing and directing one of the most iconic horror movies , The Sixth Sense, but he’s also the guy who made the ill-conceived (and some people’s pick for the worst movie of all time) The Last Airbender . Moviegoers might have very different opinions regarding the quality of the Indian-American auteur’s body of work. But does the Village director have a movie from his filmography he’d like to wipe from the face of the earth? Well, like all best and worst M. Night works, his answer has a twist.

M. Night Shyamalan appeared on our own ReelBlend podcast to discuss his latest release, A Knock at the Cabin. During the discussion, the movie maker was asked if he had to sacrifice one of his movies from his oeuvre to save the world, what flick would he pick? The director does indeed have a pick, but he threw a curveball into the mix. He told ReelBlend:

Well, I would never tell you. But just to make it even worse for you guys, I did have one that popped into my head. You ask a gotcha question, I’ll give you a gotcha back. We’ll see. One day if we’re doing shots and you get me to do enough shots.

Well played, M. Night, Well played. Someone get this man a shot! While the Unbreakable director isn’t quite ready to answer which of his movies he’s prepared to sacrifice, he hasn’t shied away from answering which picture he’s most fond of, and the answer, again, might surprise you.

In an interview with GQ, he was asked which of his movies was his personal favorite, and the director didn’t answer with his Oscar winner, The Sixth Sense. Instead, the filmmaker says he’s fondest of his movies with “a quirky nature.” He told the publication:

The ones I have the most affinity for are the ones that have maintained that quirky nature. Unbreakable, and Lady in the Water, and The Visit, and this movie, [Old (2021)]. The edges aren’t rubbed off, I’ve been able to, especially in the photography and the casting and the balance between the tragedy and the oddness of it… It had enough breadth for me to be here and different.

Unbreakable and The Visit are two of the director’s flicks that most agree are some of M. Night Shyamalan's best movies, while Lady in the Water is considered one of his weakest. This is an interesting answer from Shyamalan, for sure. My personal favorite is still The Sixth Sense, followed closely by Signs.

Only time will tell where the director’s latest work stacks in his overall filmography. One just can't help but think about what would be offered the filmmaker were given the chance to prevent the end of the world. Still, reviews for the apocalyptic home invasion thriller, A Knock at the Cabin have been mostly solid (though CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was disappointed with the movie). And given this early buzz, I'm not sure if this would be the flick that M. Night Shyamalan would be willing to sacrifice.