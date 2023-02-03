M. Night Shyamalan Talks 'Knock At The Cabin'

Powered by RedCircle

M. Night Shyamalan returns to discuss the making of his new film Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Jonathan Groff. We talk about some of the creative reasons behind the film’s striking visuals, casting and working with young actors, whether or not he’s considered connecting his films into one universe, the actor he wants to work with again, and more.

Stick around after the interview to hear our full, spoiler-free review of Knock at the Cabin as well as our reactions to DC Studios' new direction and slate of films under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:04 - M. Night Shyamalan Interview

00:26:58 - James Gunn’s DC Studios Slate Announced

00:51:29 - Knock at the Cabin Review

01:04:57 - Our Favorite M. Night Shyamalan Movie

01:22:19 - Outro

