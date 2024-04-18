I Talked To M. Night Shyamalan About Setting A Horror Movie At A Pop Singer’s Show, And As A Frequent Concertgoer I’m Intrigued
Trap hits theaters this August.
The first look at M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie, Trap, is here and this time around the legendary filmmaker is setting a horror movie at a pop singer’s stadium concert. As the first Trap trailer unveils, the flick will follow a father and daughter attending a massive show for fictional artist Lady Raven. But as the sneak peek reveals, the whole concert is actually a “trap” to catch an infamous serial killer, who seems to be none other than the father we start the film following. When CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmaker about Trap, he shared insights into the movie’s unique setting.
I’m a frequent concertgoer who loves the experience of seeing my favorite musicians live in person. So when I had the chance to speak to M. Night Shyamalan in Los Angeles on Monday about his project on the 2024 movie schedule, we talked about how the setting uniquely informs the horror movie. In his words:
As Shyamalan teased, the entirety of Trap will take place during the events of a pop singer’s concert and go beat by beat through the different elements of shows like these. This even includes those highly-coveted surprise performances, which Taylor Swift’s viral Eras Tour is particularly famous for. Check out the trailer here:
In terms of the pop singer hitting the stage in Trap, his own daughter Saleka Shyamalan plays a fictional artist Lady Raven. As M. Night Shyamalan continued:
Saleka is the eldest daughter of M. Night Shyamalan and a classically trained musician who has opened for acts like Boys II Men, Baby Rose, Summer Walker and Giveon. She released her debut album Seance in 2022 and made some music for AppleTV+’s Servant, which had its finale last spring. Ahead of my quick chat with Shyamalan, I attended Warner Bros. “Summer of Shyamalan” event where the filmmaker spoke further about the inception of Trap.
The writer/director shared that he and Saleka had been itching to work together in a larger capacity for some time. He explained:
Shyamalan is famous for his twists, and this time around he has brought the twist to us in the trailer itself. It certainly has us curious where the movie set at a concert will go from there! Color me intrigued about how M. Night Shyamalan's concert horror movie will fuse the experience of going to see a pop singer with his famed storytelling techniques.
Trap hits theaters on August 9. Check out what other upcoming horror movies are coming out throughout 2024 and beyond here on CinemaBlend.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
