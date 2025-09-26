Madelaine Petsch Does A Lot Of Running And Crying In The Strangers: Chapter 2, And It Was Both A Serious Workout And A Chance To Deploy A Special Skill
She enters Final Girl territory with the new sequel.
As a horror franchise, The Strangers is best known for slotting into the “home invasion” subgenre – but that’s what makes the new 2025 release The Strangers: Chapter 2 a unique title in the series. After the previous movie saw Madelaine Petsch’s Maya terrorized while staying with her boyfriend in a rental property, the sequel has her being hunted through the eerie town of Venus, Oregon, and the story shifts into more “slasher” territory. What that means is that Petsch ends up doing a whole lot or running and crying, and it was an experience that was both exhausting and an opportunity to show off one of her special skills.
I interviewed the actress earlier this week during the virtual press day for The Strangers: Chapter 2, and in the discussion of her switching into a more proper Final Girl mode, I made note of the ubiquity of two demanding activities in her turn. For starters, there are many scenes where Maya is featured fleeing for her life, with homicidal psychopaths constantly on her tail looking to stab her full of holes, and that meant that Petsch wasn’t feeling any kind of guilt when she was skipping days at the gym during production. She told me,
It was an intense shoot in general. What makes the new trilogy of Strangers movies special is the fact that a full trilogy was shot consecutively, with production taking place across about two months in Bratislava, Slovakia back in late 2022. Chapter 1 features Maya doing a lot of hiding and screaming, but Chapter 2 is big on her moving her feet.
Fortunately for Madelaine Petsch on the physical exhaustion front, one thing that didn’t exacerbate the hard work were the filming sensibilities of director Renny Harlin. I asked the actress if the cardio scenes were all the more challenging because of multiple takes, but she explained why that wasn’t an issue:
That covers the running, but what about the crying? Maya is constantly shedding tears of terror throughout The Strangers: Chapter 2, and that meant that Madelaine Petsch could use her talent for crying on command. I asked her how long she has had that particular skill, and she recalled that it’s something she’s been able to do for years (and she guiltily admitted to using it to her advantage frequently when trying to get stuff from her mother and father. Said Petsch,
Also starring Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath, The Strangers: Chapter 2 arrives in theaters this Friday as the latest addition to Halloween season 2025.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.