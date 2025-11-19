Ariana Grande Hilariously Explains Why Filming Focker-In-Law Is Actually More Physically Taxing Than Wicked
Who knew working with Robert De Niro could be so exhausting?
Ariana Grande is about to take the stage in one of the most anticipated movies on the 2025 movie schedule. Wicked: For Good, which is the second half of a massive musical undertaking, certainly had to be a lot of very exhausting work. It may be easy to assume that Grande's next film, Focker-in-Law, wouldn't be as strenuous. However, it seems the actress' next film has been almost as bad, if not worse.
In the latest Meet the Parents sequel, Grande plays a character named Olivia Jones, and details about how she figures into the story remain mostly under wraps. While appearing on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcasr, though, Grande -- who recently wrapped on Focker -- revealed that she did some pretty serious physical exercise for the new movie. That was because it’ was specifically required for the character she is playing. She explained...
All the choreography and dancing the Wicked movies required was almost certainly a lot for the stars of the films. However, some may assume that, considering Ariana Grande’s pop star career, she’s had some experience with such work that it wasn’t anything she wasn’t able to handle. It’s less clear if she does burpees regularly.
On top of that, can we take a second and be in awe of the fact that Grande worked out with 82-year-old Robert De Niro and, from the sound of it, was taking her to school? Given that De Niro referred to the star as "Olivia," though, it's possible that Grande was describing a scene from the film involving Jones and Jack Byrnes.
Most notably, Grande says her Focker-in-Law character is “a lot of things,” with one of them being a triathlete, and that there's apparently a lot of biking in the movie. It seems that, while Grande clearly isn’t out of shape, she’s had a bit of a time keeping up with both her co-stars, who seem to be in good shape.
That said, the "7 Rings" singer confirms that making Wicked was quite a physical experience. It wasn’t just the physicality of the performance, though. Grande says that the costuming also had its own struggles, because nearly every outfit she wore in the musical duology included a corset. Only one outfit provided relief, as Grande continued…
From serious clothing to serious workouts. Let it never be said that Ariana Grande isn’t willing to put the work in. But maybe she'll eventually land a movie that doesn’t require quite so much.
Wicked: For Good soars into theaters on November 21, while Focker-in-Law hits the 2026 movie schedule on November 25.
