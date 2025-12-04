See Mckenna Grace Freak Out When She Learns Co-Star Josh Hutcherson Knows About Her Hunger Games Fan Edits: ‘So Diabolical’

Every so often a book to screen adaptation become a sensation, particularly if its a Young Adult franchise. The Hunger Games movies are definitely in that category, making household names out of stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. The latter is also leading the horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, with Mckenna Grace set to star in the forthcoming sequel. And you have to see her face when she finds out that a journalist told Hutcherson about her #TemPeeta TikToks, calling it "diabolical." Let's break it down.

Hutcherson and Grace will star in the upcoming horror movie Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which is set to arrive in theaters this weekend. The two also have a connection Because she's set to play Maysilee Donner in the Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping. It turns out that she's a superfan of the sci-fi franchise, and even made TikToks about Peeta Mellark. You can see the moment she realized that Hutcherson knows about said tributes. Check it out below:

Well, that was awkward. It sounds like Mckenna Grace has been trying to keep her Hunger Games super fandom on the down low while filming and promoting Five Nights at Freddy's 2 with Josh Hutcherson. Unfortunately the cat is out of the bag thanks to a journalist who interviewed both actors at the horror movie's premiere. I wish I could by a fly on the wall if/when they talk about this!

What we know about Sunrise on The Reaping is limited, but fans who read the Hunger Games book are bracing themselves for Haymitch's origin story. Grace is playing fan favorite character Maysilee, and it must have been a dream job considering how much she loves all things Panem... especially Hutcherson's character Peeta.

While Mckenna Grace seems thoroughly mortified to have her super fandom exposed, I think it's endearing that she got to meet and work with Peeta himself. I can only imagine how hyped she was upon meeting him for the first time, let alone filming together on Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

Of course, there is a strong possibility that these two actors will both appear in the Sunrise on the Reaping movie. Peeta and Katniss show up in the book's epilogue, and fans are curious to see if the film adaptation brings back Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence for a cameo. If so, that would be a second movie where Mckenna Grace got to work with the Hunger Games actor... even if they don't actually share a scene in the forthcoming prequel film.

All will be revealed when The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 30th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. First up you can see Grace and Hutcherson in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, hitting theaters on December 5th.