DWTS’ Hayley Erbert Hough Wanted Chris Hemsworth On The Show, But I’m More Hyped Over The Music Icon She’s Hoping Will Compete

Dancing with the Stars wrapped its 34th season earlier this month, crowning Robert Irwin as the champion alongside pro dancer Witney Carson. We’ve got some time before the next season presumably hits the 2026 TV schedule, but ideas are constantly being floated for which actors, reality stars, athletes and influencers might be next to enter the ballroom. Former troupe member Hayley Erbert Hough definitely has thoughts, and while Chris Hemsworth is a fun option, I love the singer she’s always had her eye on.

Hayley Erbert Hough has a long history with Dancing with the Stars. In addition to serving as a member of the dance troupe on multiple seasons, she’s married to pro-turned-judge Derek Hough. As far as who she’d like to see pair up with one of the show’s professional dancers, there’s one singer Hayley has been wanting for a long time. She told Woman’s World:

I’ve always said since day one, I would love to see Celine Dion on there, because Celine is queen, and she loves to dance and her personality is incredible. I think she would do really well.

What a fantastic suggestion. Celine Dion may be known for her powerful vocal abilities and hits like “The Power of Love” and the “My Heart Will Go On,” but dance is a huge passion of hers as well.

(Image credit: Vevo)

In December 2022, the iconic Canadian singer announced she’d been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that caused spasms, making it difficult for her to walk or use her vocal chords. While she was forced to cancel the multiple shows she had scheduled, Celine Dion made an emotional comeback appearance at the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

I’m not sure how or if the muscle stiffness or other symptoms that reportedly can come with SPS would affect Celine Dion’s ability to be on DWTS, but it’s certainly something I think a lot of people would be interested in.

She wasn’t the only name Hayley Erbert Hough threw out, though. One specific Marvel actor also stuck out to the dancer as someone who would be good on the show, as she said:

Another one that I used to always say was Chris Hemsworth, until I found out that he actually did Dancing with the Stars in Australia.

Dang it, Australia! I guess that makes sense, with Chris Hemsworth being Australian and all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

The Thor actor competed on the Down Under version of DWTS in 2006, where he made it to Week 7 with partner Abbey Ross. With 20 years having passed, I personally think enough time has passed for him to compete in America.

We’ll have to see what happens, because he’s not the only one people are hoping to see. Fellow MCU star Simu Liu is a top choice amongst fans, who would love to see him partnered with Britt Stewart. And after both Bindi and Robert Irwin claimed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, people are now calling for their mom Terri to take the dance floor. Only time will tell!