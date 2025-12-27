‘This Joy Only Exists Because She Existed.’ Billie Lourd Pens Emotional Tribute To Carrie Fisher On The Anniversary Of Her Death
Never forgotten.
Nine years ago, the world lost a legend in Carrie Fisher, who may have been known primarily for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise but was also an advocate for mental health awareness, women, the LGBTQ+ community and more. To Billie Lourd, however, she was a mom first. The American Horror Story actress paid tribute to her mother on the ninth anniversary of her death, posting about the “joy” in her life that Fisher made possible.
December 27 always seems to be a tough day for Billie Lourd, as it marks the day Carrie Fisher died at age 60, four days after experiencing a medical emergency while on a flight. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Lourd wrote about the immense joy she experienced watching her dad run around with her kids like “old souls that have known each other forever.” She continued:
Billie Lourd then recalled one of her mom’s famous quotes, writing:
Grief can take all kinds of forms, and as Billie Lourd acknowledged in her post, her emotions were likely to change several times throughout this day. It’s so nice that joy can be one of them, as she experiences the love her children have for her and her father. You can see her full post below:
Several well-known names took to the comments in support of Billie Lourd, with sentiments including:
- Rumer Willis: This is so beautiful and so true.
- Sarah Paulson: Boy, do I love you.
- Kaya Scodelario: Love is love, no matter the context. What is true and real is that you are an incredible mother and your children love you because you are there for them. You keep the memories alive. You work your arse off. Your patient when you need to be. And allow yourself to be overwhelmed when it’s necessary. They are so fucking proud of you. And you should be too. All the love in the world.
- Natasha Lyonne: Billie the Kid & Billie our G.O.A.T ❤️❤️beauty of a being you are❤️
- Lily Collins: This is just the most stunning thing to read and so pure. Thank you for sharing. Thinking of you and sending so much love.
- Chad Lowe: Love you, Bill❤️
- Harvey Guillen: I love you, [Billie Lourd] 💕
This is far from the first time that the Last Showgirl alum has honored her mother in any way, shape or form. Lourd has posted frequently about her mother's sense of humor as well as what it was like growing up around her. The actress also shares more personal memories of Fisher and has even discussed the lessons she learned from her from a parenting perspective
Of course, Lourd also doesn't shy away from her mother's Star Wars legacy. In fact, earlier this year, Lourd -- who plays Lieutenant Connix in the franchise herself -- opened up about showing Fisher's Star Wars work to her kids for the first time, and the experience sounded sweet.
It’s heartwarming to see how much support Billie Lourd has, as she and others like Mark Hamill continue to honor Carrie Fisher on her birthday, in Mother’s Day tributes and on the anniversary of her passing. Fisher’s loved ones continue to spread her message, and therefore, she truly does live on.
