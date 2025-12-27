Song Sung Blue Will Take You On A Wild Ride, And Even Director Craig Brewer Knows The True Story Is ‘Unbelievable’
This isn't a tall tale.
Warning: Spoilers for Song Sung Blue lie ahead, so read on accordingly.
Song Sung Blue is one of the latest titles to arrive amid the 2025 movie schedule, and it’s a truly eclectic kind of flick. The film, which is directed by Craig Brewer, is a musical story about a couple who worked together to form a Neil Diamond tribute band. All the while, they also experience highs and lows in their personal lives. Oh, and did I mention this is all based on a true story? To some, that fact may seem hard to believe and, as Brewer himself told CinemaBlend that he can understand any sense of disbelief.
When it comes to a film like Song Sung Blue, it’s probably best for audience members to go in as cold as possible. That could make their viewing all the more unique and surprising. During CinemaBlend’s interview with Brewer, he admitted that the plot of his latest movie could be seen as “outrageous” in some respects. From there, the Black Snake Moan helmer spoke about why his movie doesn’t go where audiences might expect it to:
In the film, Hugh Jackman (who sports some serious hair) and Kate Hudson play Mike and Claire Sardina, respectively, who form the Neil Diamond tribute band, Thunder & Lightning. The movie starts off with plenty of optimism and romance, though it does indeed take a tragic turn, when Claire is run over by a car and has to have her leg amputated. Finding a balance between hope and tragedy is tough when it comes to storytelling, and I understand why that was hard for Brewer. Of course, he also didn’t want sadness to win out here:
Of course, with any kind of biopic, it's also common for creative liberties to be taken when it comes to specific details. Brewer explained whether he did that while telling the story of Claire and Mike (who passed in 2006):
Creating a great music biopic is no small feat under normal circumstances, but creating one that threads the needle between sheer optimism and legitimate tragedy is particularly hard. Based on critics’ responses to Song Sung Blue, though, it would seem Craig Brewer managed to thread the needle in a solid way. Of course, Brewer is also no stranger to biopics and musical films, as he also directed 2005’s Hustle & Flow as well as the critically acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name. So he knows how to blend tones and evoke varied emotional responses from his audiences.
Following his latest film, Brewer also has an upcoming musical biopic in the works, as he’s set to direct the Snoop Dogg biopic, which originally had Allen Hughes attached as director. That film could also feature some tales that may seem “unbelievable,” and I’m curious to see it. At present, though, let’s just appreciate how Brewer was able to tell Sardinas’ unconventionally sweet love story. On that note, check out Song Sung Blue, which is playing in theaters now.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.