After Chevy Chase Reveals He Spent Part Of 2021 In Coma Due To Heart Issues, His Absence From SNL50 Hits Different

Even over 50 years on, Chevy Chase’s legendary career remains firmly associated with Saturday Night Live. Chase was part of the original cast that helped launch the sketch comedy series in 1975 though, despite that link, his relationship with the show has been up and down. On that note, Chase notably didn’t participate in the SNL50 event that took place earlier this year, though he did appear as a member of the star-studded audience. That exclusion now hits differently after hearing Chase was in a coma for a portion of 2021.

The documentary special I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not is set to debut on New Year’s Day on CNN amid the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, quotes from the production have already been hitting the web. These comments about Chase being in a coma are among the latest to surface ahead of the program’s debut. Via THR, Chase’s daughter, Caley, explained that the situation was brought upon by “heart failure” and that her dad “has basically come back from the dead.” On the delicate subject, Chevy’s wife, Jayni, said:

He couldn’t explain to me what was wrong. So, we go to the ER. His heart stops. During those years he was drinking, he got cardiomyopathy; when the heart muscles get weaker, and they can’t pump as much blood out with each beat.

Due to those heart problems, the National Lampoon’s Vacation star was put in a coma for eight days. Caley Chase recalled that, at the time, the family was told that when it came to Chevy’s well-being, the family “might not get him back.” Although the Chases were told to prepare for “the worst,” Chevy did wake up and was talkative, per his daughter. Despite mostly recovering, Chase also noted in the doc that his coma caused some lingering memory issues:

According to the doctors, my memory would be shot from it. That’s what’s happened here. …. I’m fine now. It’s just that it affects your memory, the doctors have told me that. So, I have to be reminded of things.

There are apparently a number of memories Chevy Chase has needed to be reminded of, including his beef with Community co-star Donald Glover as well as some other confrontations with collaborators. On the SNL front, it’s also been said that Chase has and continues to have his share of issues with people at Saturday Night Live.

So, upon hearing the information about the 82-year-old comedian’s health, it’s hard not to wonder whether any of this factored into his omission from SNL50, which took place this past February. There were rumors that Chase didn’t appear on stage due to bad blood with people behind the scenes. So could an inability to remember any past feuds have prevented any harsh feelings from being smoothed over?

Whatever the case, this coma revelation is enough for me to look at Chevy Chase’s minimal involvement through a somewhat different lens. The public at large may never know exactly what contributed to Chase not being utilized in the special. All of that aside, though, he and his family just appear grateful that he was able to pull through his health issue.

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not premieres on January 1 at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. For now, fans can also stream SNL50: The Anniversary Special with a Peacock subscription.