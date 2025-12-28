Kylie Jenner Shared A 'Christmas Recap,' And I Can't Get Over All The Gift-Wrapped Presents With Her Kids' Faces On Them

The holidays for Kylie Jenner must be no joke, given the sheer number of Kardashian-Jenner family members there are to buy gifts for. Maybe that’s part of the reason they go so hard in the paint when it comes to gift-wrapping. The youngest of the reality TV siblings had fun with big cat vibes for the big family shin-dig, but she had something special in store for her own kids, Stormi and Aire, too, and I can’t get over all the presents with their faces on them.

Kylie Jenner shared a “Christmas recap” to Instagram Stories that included close-up images of the gifts left under the tree for 7-year-old Stormi and 3-year-old Aire, who she shares with Travis Scott. It seems she’s carried her family’s love of special wrapping paper into her own home, because each of the kiddos’ gifts was adorned with wrapping paper featuring their own smiling faces! Check out Aire’s pull below:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

That is sure a lot of presents, but with that smile, I think Aire could probably get me to buy him anything his heart desired, too. Stormi boasted a similarly large pile, with pink wrapping paper that featured her own Santa hat-wearing face:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

The recap also included shots of various presents being opened, including an impeccable diamond necklace and earring set for the mom of two.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

Much to fans’ disappointment, Timothée Chalamet did not make his way into any of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Christmas posts, but his name did make Kris Jenner’s gingerbread house, per Atiana De La Hoya’s Instagram Stories, and Jenner also gushed over her new Marty Supreme jacket, which Chalamet presumably gifted her — after sending one to his own mother, of course.

I really do love the unique gift-wrapping that Kylie Jenner chose for her children, and I love that it was different from the big cat energy she brought to her family’s Christmas party. As her mom and sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian went with plaid wrapping, Kylie went in a different direction with fabric animal print with matching bow:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, went with a newsprint paper and red bow, while Kendall Jenner kept it simple with cream paper and red thread. Without a doubt, Stormi and Aire got the most fun-looking gifts of the bunch, and hopefully what was inside the presents was just as exciting for them.

Kylie Jenner having wrapping paper with her kids’ faces on it really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. This is a woman who loves to put her own face on things, like the cupcakes she had at her birthday party last year and the “Rise and Shine” meme painting party she threw for this year’s bash.

Where will her face pop up next? Perhaps at upcoming awards shows with Timothée Chalamet again, as he’s already been nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Marty Supreme. I hope Kylie Jenner’s got more LBDs lined up!

In the meantime, The Kardashians Season 7 recently wrapped and can be streamed in full with a Hulu subscription.